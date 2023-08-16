USA Soccercast, Episode 113: USWNT Women’s World Cup postmortem

The United States Women’s National Team’s run at the 2023 Women’s World Cup ended in the Round of 16 last week in a loss via penalties to Sweden, and we catch up by doing a full postmortem of the team’s performance and what comes next on Episode 113 of the USA Soccercast.

The USWNT entered the Women’s World Cup as one of the favorites to hoist the trophy for what would have been a third straight time. However, they just never looked sharp in a win and 2 draws during the group stage and then losing in crushing fashion on penalties to Sweden in the Round of 16. It’s the first time the USWNT had failed to get to at least the semifinals at the Women’s World Cup. That has prompted a lot of discussion about the future of the program and how they need to reset to get back to the top in the next cycle, which will begin next month as they build towards the Olympics next summer. We solicited questions from the listeners, and they responded with some great ones. We address some of those questions where opinions are given on how the program can move forward in a rebuild.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter and to tap into our Linktree, which will give you access to all our affiliate links: Fanatics, Homage, BreakingT, and the MLS Store. With it about to be back to school season and the European soccer seasons starting up, you’ll be able to save some money on all the cool soccer apparel or anything else you’re interested in wearing! And, tag us on Twitter with any topic suggestions or questions for the show.