USMNT film room: The opening week

Let’s go on a journey. Lots of soccer was played last week, and the video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool:

Friday

Italian-Canadian-American winger Luca Koleosho recently joined Burnley from Espanyol in La Liga. Koleosho got the start against Man City and had some bright moments against one of the best teams in the world. He was subbed off at 61’.

Koleosho is provisionally tied to Italy. He cannot play for US youth teams, and would have to file a one-time switch before playing for the USMNT.

Luca Koleosho EPL debut pic.twitter.com/3lfPCTG8rR — americanwigends (@mericanwigends) August 17, 2023

Shaq Moore started and went 73’ against Minnesota United. He came bursting into the box to score a goal.

DeAndre Yedlin went 90’ against Charlotte FC, and picked up an assist.

Jack McGlynn started and went 61’ against Querétaro in Leagues Cup. He did a lot of the work to set up the goal below.

Jesús Bueno finishes it off and it's a DREAM start for @PhilaUnion.



Watch the rest of #DOOP vs. Querétaro with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/iC1kbXpW3e pic.twitter.com/4v1EMqkeIQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 12, 2023

Saturday

Haji Wright subbed on at 66’ against Middlesbrough and scored in less than five minutes! There’s a link to his goal here. A more complete video of his performance has been removed from Twitter; hopefully it will be back up soon.

Matt Turner went 90’ in net for Nottingham Forest against Arsenal, only three days after leaving the Gunners. He made 5 saves and allowed 2 goals.

Turner debut for Nottingham Forest



pic.twitter.com/Ovhd06XCp0 — americanwigends (@mericanwigends) August 17, 2023

Tim Ream went 90’ for Fulham against Everton. He had a couple noticeably bad moments that gave Everton scoring chances.

Tim Ream vs Everton on Saturday pic.twitter.com/JjAAsJsS9x — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 17, 2023

Antonee “Jedi” Robinson went 90’ vs Everton and put in a strong performance.

Antonee Robinson vs Everton



pic.twitter.com/OnDzzarrxE — americanwigends (@mericanwigends) August 17, 2023

Josh Sargent went 90’ against Southampton, scored, got an assist, and could’ve had more! Very strong performance from the striker.

Taylor Booth limped off into the locker room at 41’ against PSV. Here’s how he performed until then:

Taylor Booth vs PSV on Saturday pic.twitter.com/HfrLxTkAOx — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 14, 2023

Ricardo Pepi subbed on at 83’ in the same game for the opposite side. He was lively, especially in the press. He’ll have work to do to unseat current PSV starting #9 Luuk de Jong.

Ricardo Pepi 12' cameo vs Utrecht today pic.twitter.com/0wm54WglJ0 — Justin Moran (@kickswish) August 12, 2023

Christian Pulisic notched an assist for AC Milan in friendly, then set up another goal as well.

PULISIC ASSIST TO RLC Dribbles on the right flank and sends a cross for RLC to score pic.twitter.com/hrpvxrXlvi — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) August 12, 2023

Konrad de la Fuente subbed on at 68’ to make his debut for Eibar in the Spanish second division. This was his first competitive game in many months, after last season was almost completely wasted between spells at Marseille and Olympiacos.

Konrad de la Fuente's debut for Eibar

22' cameo vs Racing Santander pic.twitter.com/FYlgmLfb35 — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 17, 2023

Tim Weah started and went 67’ vs Atalanta in a friendly, those clips are here.

Some clips of Tim Weah in today’s friendly between Juventus and Atalanta #USMNT pic.twitter.com/jFzo4JxT7S — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) August 12, 2023

Sunday

Yunus Musah started and went 87’ in an AC Milan friendly against Novara. You can see one individual play below. A longer video with more plays is here, but it was having trouble loading at time of publishing.

Yunus Musah dribbling run in AC Milan friendly on Sunday pic.twitter.com/JRIvKw4VAH — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 17, 2023

Gaga Slonina went 90’ for new loan club Eupen against Brugge, making 2 saves and allowing 5 goals.

Gaga Slonina few plays vs Brugge on Sunday pic.twitter.com/bWvMKBZfbK — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 17, 2023

Brenden Aaronson tried a long-distance shot in a friendly with Union Berlin.

Ballsy shot from Aaronson some 30 yards out. Missed by inches. pic.twitter.com/4gkbNZM9kq — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) August 13, 2023

Monday

Christ Richards path to playing time seems blocked at Crystal Palace. He was relegated to playing with their reserves this week. Not ideal for the young defender who excelled at Concacaf Nations League this summer.

Chris Richards got a run in Palace’s u21s today. Not his best performance, had good & not so good moments throughout the match. Here, he gets booked for a slide tackle #USMNT pic.twitter.com/ILV9hJD0Hq — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) August 14, 2023

Tanner Tessmann started for Venezia as they faced Spezia in the Coppa Italia. Here are a few moments of his in that game.

Tanner Tessmann few plays vs Spezia on Monday pic.twitter.com/iSGUwIQrjW — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 17, 2023

Gianluca Busio subbed on for Venezia in the same game. He was bypassed a few times defensively, and made his penalty in the shootout.

Gianluca Busio few plays vs Spezia on Monday

made his penalty

credit to @TWDTV1 for the penalty clip pic.twitter.com/3LsksjUCZc — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 17, 2023

Tuesday

Ricardo Pepi played the second half for PSV as they held a lead against Sturm Graz.Pepi scored a penalty at 85’.

Ricardo Pepi vs Sturm Graz

1 goal (Champions League qualifying) pic.twitter.com/rWwFR60d16 — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 16, 2023

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender made a diving save against the Philadelphia Union in Leagues Cup.

Have a night, Drake Callender!



What a stop from the @InterMiamiCF 'keeper. #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/DRrlDiM2Ms — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 16, 2023

Walker Zimmerman launched this header into the attacking area to set up a goal for Nashville SC against Monterrey in Leagues Cup.

Zimmerman wins the aerial battle and creates this chance for Nashville to go up 1-0 vs Monterrey pic.twitter.com/0ShY9AaJhv — USMNTvsHaters (@USMNTvsHaters) August 16, 2023

Wednesday

Josh Sargent subbed on for Norwich and got involved quickly, setting up the winning goal against QPR.

Josh Sargent few plays in 21' cameo vs QPR yesterday

set up the game-winning goal pic.twitter.com/imwRO3rCLW — breadcrumbs (@brdcrmz) August 17, 2023

Thursday

Djordje Mihailovic controlled the ball and rounded the ‘keeper, only for his teammate to stab the ball in the back of the net. It goes down as an assist for Mihailovic against in Europa Conference League Qualifying.

Who impressed? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this weekend.