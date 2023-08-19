Spain vs. England, 2023 Women’s World Cup Final: Match thread and discussion

We’ve reached the big one. This morning, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will crown a champion when Spain takes on England in the final. Spain and England have done well to get to this point, the first Women’s World Cup final for each of them. They have a chance to add a star above their crest and for their nation to become just the second - after Germany - to win a World Cup on the men’s and women’s side.

England arrives as the favorite, having beaten co-hosts Australia in the semifinal to get to this stage. They see Lauren James return to the lineup, which will be a boost to their creative attack. They plan to be methodical in their attack, hoping to get into open space in order to take their shots.

Spain, on the other side, have banded together as a team in spite of their dispute with the coaches to get to this point. They want to aggressively move the ball down the field using possession to get their chances at goal. They had very few people expect for them to be on the verge of their first title, but they’ve deserved their run to the final and they want it to end by lifting the trophy.

Only one team can be called 2023 World Cup champions. We get ready to find out which team it will be.

How to watch

Spain vs. England

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 3:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

