2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Day 15: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 15 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and today we conclude the group stage of the tournament with 2 matches from the final group, Group H. All four teams enter their final group stage match with a chance to advance out of the group. That will make these matches worth getting up for as we find out who will be the final 2 teams to advance to the Round of 16.

Morocco will take on Colombia in Perth, with Colombia currently atop Group H with 6 points and a +3 goal differential. Colombia is coming off one of the big wins of the entire group stage when they upset Germany a few days ago. Morocco, with 3 points and a -5 goal differential, still has a chance to advance out of the group, but will need to have a result better than Germany to do so. Morocco’s going to throw everything at the Colombians, who have dazzled people with their play in 2 wins thus far, and hope they can bring some of the magic in getting past Germany or Colombia and to the Round of 16.

On the other side of Australia, Germany and South Korea will face off in Brisbane, with Germany in 2nd in the group with 3 points and a +5 goal differential. Despite having 2 losses and not yet scoring a goal, South Korea still has an outside chance to get 2nd in the group. They’ll need to beat Germany by at least 5 goals and they would need Morocco to lose to Colombia. Still, we’ve seen some final group stage matches in this tournament be filled with goals, so anything can happen for South Korea. They’ll have to play with a lot of urgency as they continue to look to the score across the country.

Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands, South Africa, Japan, Norway, Sweden, the USWNT, Australia, Denmark, France, England, Nigeria, and Jamaica have all qualified for the Round of 16. Who from Group H will complete the bracket? We will find out the teams morning!

How to watch

Group H - South Korea vs. Germany

Location: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: Fox (English), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Group H - Morocco vs. Colombia

Location: HBF Park, Perth

Kick-off time: 6:00am Eastern, 12:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

