Christian Pulisic makes a statement with his AC Milan debut

Step aside CP10, CPUNDICI has arrived. In his first start for a competitave match with AC Milan, Christian Pulisic made an instant impact. In the 21st minute against Bologna he sent an absolute screamer into the net from Oscar Meyer’s front poarch that made everyone in the stadium yell “THAT’S AMORE.”

CHRISTIAN PULISIC. TAKE A BOW.



WHAT A WAY TO MARK HIS SERIE DEBUT. pic.twitter.com/R4WIaeTpmp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 21, 2023

They probably didn’t yell that since Bologna was the home side, it was still a nice goal. AC Milan is shaping up to be a fun team with Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao joining Pulisic in a fearsome front three. Pulisic played 72 minutes and the goal earned him the distinction of being the first American to score in three of the top 5 leagues in the world.

Obviously, it’s just one game. Only one game. Still, bringing a screaming eagle of a goal from Pennsylvania to Italia is a nice way to get things started as he left Chelsea having seen his career stall a bit in London.

Yunus Musah did not make the XI or the bench, but presumably when he joins the squad they will be utterly unstoppable in Italy, Europe, and the World beyond.