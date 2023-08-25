USMNT to play Nations League quarterfinal home leg in Austin on November 16th

There’s only one team that has ever held the Concacaf Nations League trophy, and the United States Men’s National Team will begin its second defense of the title in November. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the home leg of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League will be played on November 16th at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Because of the changes to the format of the Concacaf Nations League, the 2-time defending champions bypass the group stage of League A, with a newly created quarterfinal round being their entry into this edition of the tournament. They will take on a team that will be determined after the League A group stage is complete in October.

The quarterfinal will be a two-legged matchup, with the USMNT drawing the first leg at home. They will then travel on the road to their opponent on November 20th for the second leg. The winners of the quarterfinal round not only qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Finals, they will also qualify for the 2024 Copa América. The losers of the quarterfinal matchups will enter a playoff to decide the final 2 spots into the 2024 Copa América.

“With this game being critical to our objectives of advancing in the Concacaf Nations League and qualifying for the 2024 Copa America, we think in all ways that Austin is the perfect host,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “Along with the world-class facilities, the fan support and the atmosphere in the stadium has been incredible every time we play there. We’re looking forward to coming back in November.”

