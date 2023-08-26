Official transfer: USMNT striker Folarin Balogun moves to AS Monaco

After much speculation about his future with Arsenal, Folarin Balogun has made a permanent move to AS Monaco. The move sees the striker get a chance to play in the top flight and fight to be the first choice striker option for the club.

Fabrizio Romano has the details of the move.

Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco, here we go! Agreement completed with Arsenal on €40m package add-ons included ⚪️ #ASMonaco



⭐️ Understand Arsenal will also retain significant sell-on clause for the future.



Medical tests expected this weekend.



Long term deal for Balogun. pic.twitter.com/uYNGMQq7C6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

Balogun finished last year with 21 goals and 2 assists for Reims good for 4th top goal scorer in Ligue 1. For their part, Monaco finished 6th in the table missing out on the European competition places.

As for Arsenal, the team gets a substantial transfer fee and a player with a bright future didn’t go to a domestic competitor. Moving Balogun also solves the problem of having too many good strikers for Arsenal as the team is left with Gabriel Jesus, who is injured frequently and often can’t finish his chances, and Eddie Nketiah, who shows promise but is inconsistent when Jesus is injured.

This is a pretty exciting move for Balogun who gets to move forward with his career in a club who obviously sees his value and wants to have him as a part of their future. As for what that future holds, Tifo Football put together some analysis comparing him to one of the best players in the world recently.