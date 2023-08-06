2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Round of 16 Day 3: Match thread and discussion

The knockout stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup continues with 2 matches that will be so much fun to watch. England takes on Nigeria in the first match, while Australia hosts Denmark in the second one.

England, who held a perfect record in winning Group D, enters the Round of 16 with larger expectations and more people thinking they could be the ones to lift the trophy. They have only allowed one goal thus far in wins over Haiti, Denmark, and China. However, they still struggled in their first two matches, only scoring 1 goal in each of those wins. It wasn’t until they played China that the offense opened up a bit. They take on Nigeria, who shocked everyone by finishing 2nd in Group B. Their upset of Australia helped them advance out of the group, leaving 2020 Olympic gold medalists Canada to pack up and head home. Nigeria is looking to continue the upsets and let the world know that the Naija spirit is here to be a true contender.

In the second match, co-hosts Australia, winners of Group B, will take on Group D runners-up Denmark. Australia won Group B in epic fashion, destroying Canada in their final group stage match. They also were able to do that while keeping captain Sam Kerr on the bench to rest her calf injury, and with an extra few days of rest, now she might be able to play. The Matildas carry the hopes of a nation with them as they play before a sold out Stadium Australia that will be rocking, and the match is being billed as one of the biggest in the country’s soccer history. Denmark are here to play spoilers, and they’ve been tough throughout the group stage. They have to block out all the noise and the cheers of a home crowd that’s looking for excitement and hopefully grind the game to a halt. If they can do that, maybe they pick off a goal that can send the co-hosts home.

The Round of 16 is ready for its 3rd day. Let’s get into it!

How to watch

England vs. Nigeria

Location: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kick-off time: 3:30am Eastern, 12:30am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), Univision Now (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Australia vs. Denmark

Location: Stadium Australia, Sydney

Kick-off time: 6:30am Eastern, 3:30am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

