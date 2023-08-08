2023 Women’s World Cup Cup, Round of 16 Day 4: Match thread and discussion

Today’s matches see three teams that have made steps forward this World Cup as well as a side that wants to make its mark as a true contender in the tournament as Colombia and Jamaica face off in the early match with France and Morocco to follow.

How to watch

Jamaica vs. Colombia

Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Kick-off time: 4:00am Eastern, 1:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

France vs. Morocco

Location: Hindmarsch Stadium, Adelaide

Kick-off time: 7:00am Eastern, 4:00am Pacific

Available TV: FS1 (English), Telemundo (Spanish), Universo (Spanish)

Available streaming: Fox Sports (App/Website), Peacock (App/Website), Telemundo (App/Website), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.