USA vs. Oman, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team return to the field tonight to take on Oman in a friendly to wrap up their September international window. Making the trek up north to Minnesota, Gregg Berhalter’s side will be looking to improve upon their less than stellar showing against Uzbekistan on the weekend.

The 3-0 score line on Saturday was more than flattering as a host of defensive errors gifted the opposition several clear cut chances. Couple that with the lack of ineffectiveness in attack for the majority of the match and the U.S. certainly have things to work on in a match they’ll be expected to dominate.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Oman lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 8:30p.m. Eastern, 5:30p.m. Pacific

Venue: CITYPark; St. Louis, MO

Available TV: TNT, Universo

Available Streaming: peacock (App)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.