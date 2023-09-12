USA vs. Oman, 2023 Friendly: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team finished up their September window with a convincing 4-0 win over Oman in Minnesota on Tuesday night. The U.S. were sparked by a first half goal by Folarin Balogun, his second career international goal. Substitutes in the second half brought on the attacking onslaught as Brenden Aaronson and Ricardo Pepi came off the bench to score and debutant Kevin Paredes forced an own goal.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.