U.S. Soccer Federation to move operations to new national training center in Atlanta

The United States Soccer Federation will trade The Loop for The Perimeter. Today at the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors meeting in Chicago, the federation announced that they will build a new National Training Center in the Atlanta area that will also serve as the new headquarters of U.S. Soccer.

U.S. Soccer also announced that Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has pledged $50 million to help build the training facility and headquarters. The training center will serve as the hub for all 27 national teams under the federation’s umbrella. Part of the contribution will go specifically to developing facilities for U.S. Soccer’s 9 Extended National Teams, particularly the Cerebral Palsy, Deaf, and Power Soccer National Teams.

“This National Training Center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement. “Investing in youth and adult programs as well as our Extended National Teams reflects our commitment to ensuring that players of all ages and backgrounds can find a home and thrive in this sport. These investments are a signal to our players, coaches, referees, members and fans that the future of U.S. Soccer is bright.”

The decision to move U.S. Soccer’s headquarters from Chicago comes after an initiative that brought all U.S. Soccer employees, including national team coaches, to Chicago under a requirement that everyone lived in the area. It is expected that all employees, including coaches, will move to Atlanta upon the completion of the National Training Center and headquarters, of which a site is expected to be picked in January.

“America’s top athletes deserve the best when it comes to preparing them for competition on the global stage and I’m thrilled U.S. Soccer has chosen metro Atlanta as its new home,” said Arthur Blank in a statement. “Atlanta’s incredible passion for soccer, corporate community and unmatched infrastructure make this a natural home for the National Training Center and I’m very confident our community will help America’s finest soccer players compete on a global level like never before. I’m also pleased to help U.S. Soccer with community outreach and soccer development among underserved communities as part of our contribution and know that it will benefit scores of young people through engagement with the beautiful game for generations to come.”

There is no date for expected completion of the National Training Center, but with Atlanta serving as a host city for the 2026 World Cup, it is assumed plans have been made to be ready to house the teams by the start of that tournament as a portion of the legacy build from the tournament.