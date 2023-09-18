USA Soccercast, Episode 115: USMNT has good week, U.S. Soccer’s moving to the Dirty South

We are back with on Episode 115 of the USA Soccercast, where we discuss the USMNT, the USWNT, and the federation as a whole as they decide to move down south.

The USMNT had a good week against Uzbekistan and Oman during their latest international window, and we recap the matches as well as some of the rationale behind playing these teams as the World Cup cycle begins in earnest. As we move forward, the idea of playing different teams from all confederations that we could see in an expanded World Cup means seeing different styles of play and allowing our team to be ready for any team that may come their way.

After the break, the USWNT are back in action this week with 2 matches against South Africa. Their World Cup cycle has also begun, but it begins knowing that the next major test - the Olympics - are less than a year away. And, the USWNT will be entering these matches with an interim head coach as they also say goodbye to Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe. We discuss the roster and the upcoming friendlies against a tough Banyana Banyana squad.

Finally, U.S. Soccer will be moving to Atlanta in the near future, as they announced a new training center and headquarters will be built there thanks to a $50 million donation from Arthur Blank. We discuss how the move could affect our national teams and how they prepare once it’s open.

