USMNT weekend viewing guide: A loaded Saturday

Most of the USMNT action is crowded on Saturday this weekend so settle in and let’s see what we’ve got.

Friday

Monaco v Nice - 3p on beIN Sports

Just one match on Friday as Folarin Balogun and Monaco face Nice. Balogun is still looking for his first start but did pick up a goal last weekend as Monaco drew with Lorient 2-2.

Saturday

AC Milan v Hellas Verona - 9a on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic and AC Milan have encountered their first adversity of the 2023-24 campaign, suffering a 5-1 loss to Inter Milan last weekend and settling for a draw at home against Newcastle as the two teams opened Champions League group play. They’ll look to bounce back this weekend as they host Verona.

Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

Giovannia Reyna made his first matchday squad on Wednesday but did not see the field as Dortmund fell to PSG in Champions League play. His team will take on Wolfsburg and Kevin Paredes on Saturday when Reyna could see his first minutes.

Union Berlin v Hoffenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin face John Brooks and Hoffenheim on Saturday morning. Union have lost three straight, including midweek to Real Madrid, while Hoffenheim have won three straight Bundesliga matches, putting up three goals in each victory.

Borussia Monchengladbach v RB Leipzig - 9:30a on ESPN+

Joe Scally was subbed out at halftime last weekend with Gladbach already down to Darmstadt 3-0 and watched from the bench as Jordan Pefok picked up the first goal 10 minutes later, Gladbach picked up a second, and then his replacement picked up the tying goal for the match. Gladbach are still looking for their first win on the season and now face a Leipzig team that has won three straight league matches by an aggregate score of 11-1.

Crystal Palace v Fulham - 10a on Peacock

Chris Richards got the rare start for Crystal Palace last weekend. Unfortunately, he gave up a penalty as Palace lost 3-1. Now his team will face his national team defensive partners Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson as Palace take on Fulham. The two teams are tied on points early in the season with both clubs having a 2-1-2 record.

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - 10a on USA Network

Matt Turner should see plenty of work this weekend as Nottingham Forest face a Manchester City side that has won all five of their matches while putting up fourteen goals against their competition. Turner and Forest are off to a solid start on the season, currently sitting just inside the top half of the table.

Sassuolo v Juventus - Noon on Paramount+

Tim Weah and Weston McKennie continue to split time at right wingback for Juventus with McKennie getting the start last weekend and picking up an assist. Weah came off the bench and looked dangerous but it seems we’ll see these two alternating for some time yet.

Barcelona v Celta Vigo - 12:30 on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre and Celta Vigo are coming off a late loss to Mallorca and now have the pleasure of facing a Barcelona team that have won two straight matches by a 5-0 scoreline. de la Torre has started the past four matches for Celta Vigo after coming off the bench in the teams opener.

MLS matches streaming free on Apple TV:

New York City FC face Toronto FC at 7:30p looking to close in on a playoff spot with four games to play.

The Philadelphia Union take on LAFC at 7:30p on a costal collision.

Chris Brady and the Chicago Fire take on Bruce Arena-less New England Revolution at 8:30p.

Sporting Kansas City and the Houston Dynamo will kick off at 8:30p.

Real Salt Lake and Cade Cowell host the Vancouver Whitecaps at 9:30p.

Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg - 11:30a on ESPN+

Paxten Aaronson started midweek for Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa Conference League play but was subbed at the half, sitting on a yellow card and his team tied 1-1 with Scottish side Aberdeen. Aaronson has seen just a handful of minutes in each of the last three league matches for Frankfurt though he has picked up an assist in that time.

Orlando City SC v Inter Miami - 7:30p on FS1

Ben Cremaschi and DeAndre Yedlin look to shepherd Lionel Messi to his first MLS playoff appearance but have work to do and face Orlando City this weekend who currently sit second place in the Eastern Conference. Inter Miami are five points out of the final playoff position with three teams standing between them as well but they do have a pair of matches in hand in which they could make up ground.