Megan Rapinoe retires a winner as the USA tops South Africa 2-0

The USWNT took their talents to Chicago as Megan Rapinoe suited up for the national team for one last time. The game would be another chance for new players to show they fit in with the team as they took on South Africa for the second match in their September friendlies.

The USA made some changes as Megan Rapinoe started and wore the armband for one final time displacing Lynn Williams from the starting XI. Tierna Davidson also started in defense for Alana Cook and Casey Murphy stepped in at goal for Alyssa Naeher.

South Africa lined up in a 4-4-2 that would try to stay compact and organized to keep the Americans at bay.

Banyana Banyana starting lineup the USA for the final friendly match!#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/OJH4vKzRJb — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 24, 2023

GIFS OF A CURTAIN CALL FOR A LEGEND

The USA was totally in control in the match and their dominance paid off after Alex Morgan beat her marker in tracking down a looping ball played behind the South Africa backline. She collected it at the byline and sent a cutback to the back post as Trinity Rodman slapped a volley from the top of the 6 yard box to slam the ball into the net.

Rodman nearly found another goal just after the half-hour mark but her effort did not quite bend enough to bring the score to 2-0. The teams would go into the half with the USA ahead 1-0.

Just a few minutes into the second half, Megan Rapinoe contributed to yet another goal with the national team as she served up a corner that was punched away only to be headed home by Emily Sonnet.

Sonnett & Rapinoe connect for the last time ❤️



(Via @USWNT)

pic.twitter.com/SpxhmQE5sU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 24, 2023

Rapinoe would come so close to making Soldier Field be enraptured in delight in the 52nd minute when she hit a free kick that went just over the bar. That would be it for Pinoe as she was substituted for Midge Purce to one final ovation.

Just before the hour Rodman once again almost scored when she sent a shot at goal that hit the post. The USA would continue to pressure the South Africans, but time wound down and the typical parade of substitutes of a friendly made the game lose some of its cohesion.

Still, it was a solid showing from the USA as they held 62% of possession and prevented their opponents from registering a shot in the match.

Of course, the match truly marked the end of an era as a two-time World Cup winner stepped off the pitch for one final time.