USA Soccercast, Episode 114: USMNT roster and reconciliation

The United States Men’s National Team has entered the September international window, and we take a look at the roster and the upcoming matches on Episode 114 of the USA Soccercast.

The USMNT are back in action against two new opponents in Uzbekistan and Oman. It marks the return of head coach Gregg Berhalter to the sidelines, and he has a new 24-man roster that consists of some of the veterans along with a few new faces. We discuss the roster along with some of the players who are not on this roster due to injury as well as some of the youth that do make this roster.

After the break, we have to get into the drama that still surrounds Gregg Berhalter and Gio Reyna. After Berhalter indicated in a Vanity Fair article that he still has not spoken with Gio to clear the air and has consulted mediators in an attempt to be “deliberate and strategic” with his approach. That reconciliation process between Berhalter and Reyna has several moving parts, and it’s way more complex than Berhalter just picking up the phone and calling him. We discuss some of the factors that’s contributing to the complexity of this reconciliation process.

