USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team are back in action today. After nine months of drama and uncertainty, Gregg Berhalter makes his return as U.S. head coach in a friendly against Uzbekistan in St. Louis.

While this team has gone on to play in two international competitions after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, these two friendlies feel like the official beginning of the road to a home soil World Cup in 2026.

Coming off of the beginning of the European domestic seasons, Berhalter has called in a mix of first-choice players and new faces. It could be by design that these two September opponents on the weaker side of competitiveness to allow for some fresh meat to get their chance to shine or at least be integrated into the squad.

Some of the young players who have been called into camp include Drake Callendar, Kristoffer Lund, Kevin Paredes, and Ben Cremaschi, all of whom are looking for their first international caps.

In a surprising turn of events, Berhalter has already revealed his starting lineup plans to the media ahead of this opening match. According to him, we’ll see a relatively standard starting lineup with the usual suspects in their normal spots with the notable addition of Luca de la Torre playing in the defensive midfielder spot, assuming he’s fit enough to play.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Here's something new from Gregg Berhalter: He just opened his matchday-1 press conf by naming most of tmrw's USMNT XI:



Turner

Jedi-Ream-Richards-Dest

LDLT or Tessmann

McKennie-Musah

Pulisic-Balogun-Weah



Balogun limited to 45 minutes, will be replaced by Pepi — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) September 8, 2023

Uzbekistan lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 5:30p.m. Eastern, 2:30p.m. Pacific

Venue: CITYPark; St. Louis, MO

Available TV: TNT, Telemundo, Universo

Available Streaming: peacock (App)

