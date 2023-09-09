USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2023 Friendly: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday in St. Louis. Tim Weah got things started early on with a 4th minute goal. Despite the hot start, the U.S. struggled to create much throughout the match. It wasn’t until near full-time until Ricardo Pepi added the second goal and Christian Pulisic converted a stoppage time penalty.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.