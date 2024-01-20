USA vs. Slovenia, 2024 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team kick off another year with their annual January camp. This iteration of the traditional kickstart to the calendar is a bit different than usual with so many different competitions to prepare for at several levels. Greg Berhalter has opted to use this camp as a chance to gather a mixture of fringe senior national team players and U-23 prosects with the Summer Olympics rapidly approaching.

A poll of our community shows that many are expecting to see a lineup featuring a host of players making their national team debuts. Miles Robinson and James Sands being the only players with much experience at this level of play.

Two of the most intriguing young players we could possibly get a look at, for me, have to be Diego Luna and Bernard Kamungo. While Kamungo has a great origin story for how he arrived here, he has the talent to match it. He’s shown some great dynamic wing play at the youth level and with FC Dallas. It’ll be interesting to see if he can carry that over to a higher level. Meanwhile, Luna has been a stalwart with the U.S. youth teams and is coming off a breakout year with Real Salt Lake where he became one of their most integral players.

United States lineup:

TBA

Slovenia lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 3:00p.m. Eastern, 12:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Toyota Field; San Antonio, TX

Available TV: TNT, Telemundo, Universo

Available Streaming: Max, peacock

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.