USA Soccercast, Episode 123: January Camp recap, Sam Mewis retires

We’re back with Episode 123 as we catch up on some topics from the past week!

The USMNT opened 2024 with a loss to Slovenia last weekend, but it was a chance for fans to see the future as several players on the roster could be at the Olympics this summer. We quickly discuss the players and how January Camp can serve as a potential springboard to the full national team for players.

For the USWNT, SheBelieves Cup will take place in April now, and it will be a mini tournament. Brazil, Canada, and Japan will once again join the USWNT as semifinal matches will take place in Atlanta and Columbus will host the final and 3rd place matches. In another loaded year for the USWNT, SheBelieves Cup once again brings some quality competition.

After the break, Sam Mewis announced her retirement last week as her knee injury proved to be too much to return to the field. We pay tribute to one of the most dynamic and dominant midfielders America has ever produced. We’ll really miss her on the field.

Finally, U.S. Soccer will hold an election to fill the Vice President role at their Annual General Meeting in early February. We will be having interviews with each of the candidates for U.S. Soccer Vice President: Nathán Goldberg and Dr. Pete Zopfi. Mike Cullina, who was a candidate before he withdrew from the race last week, has also agreed to come on the show to answer questions and speak directly to fan issues and topics important to us. If you have a question for the candidates, submit it on our Google form!

