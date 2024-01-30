USA Soccercast, Episode 126: Interview with U.S. Soccer Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Pete Zopfi

On Episode 126, we conclude our series of interviews with the candidates for U.S. Soccer Vice President as we have a conversation with Dr. Pete Zopfi.

Dr. Zopfi is the chairman of U.S. Youth Soccer and a member of the U.S. Soccer board of directors. He currently serves on the sports medicine research, education, and advisory committee, and the nominating and governance committee. He’s also been a part of several other committees and task forces while on the U.S. Soccer board.

Through our conversation with Dr. Zopfi, we learn more about his candidacy and why he thinks he is best to serve as the new Vice President alongside President Cindy Parlow Cone and CEO JT Batson. We address topics like youth development, player safety, referee and coaching training, and how to increase fan accessibility and diversity while attempting to keep costs down for the major soccer events that are coming to our shores. We also spend some time discussing the extended national teams, like beach soccer, power soccer, and the deaf national teams, and how to increase their presence here in the United States to gain even more traction. This interview, along with the others, will help fans gain some insight into the governance of U.S. Soccer but also can keep the discussion going over how best to keep soccer growing in this country and to have our teams be the best they can be.

