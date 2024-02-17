2024 W Gold Cup Prelims: Match thread and discussion

The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup will begin next week, with 12 teams vying to lift the trophy for the first time. Before the tournament begins, the W Gold Cup Prelims will get us to the final 12 teams.

Six teams will compete in 3 matches to fill the final spots in the field, and fans will get to see those teams really compete hard for the right to enter the group stage. Guyana will face off against the Dominican Republic to kick things off, followed by Haiti taking on Puerto Rico. El Salvador will battle Guatemala in the final match of the day.

Guyana and the Dominican Republic is the match that USWNT fans will want to pay attention to, as the winner of that match will face the 4-time world champions in their opening match. Haiti, who competed in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, will have their hands full against Puerto Rico. The winner will enter Group B with Brazil, Panama, and Colombia to form a very tough group.

The final match of the day will have El Salvador and Guatemala competing for the right to enter Group C, where they will have an opening match in the group stage against Canada and also face Paraguay and Costa Rica.

The inaugural W Gold Cup is set to begin, but the Prelims are sure to bring some fireworks. Dial in!

How to watch

Guyana vs. Dominican Republic

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Track & Field Stadium), Carson

Kick-off time: 4:00pm Eastern, 1:00pm Pacific

Available TV: N/A

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Haiti vs. Puerto Rico

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Track & Field Stadium), Carson

Kick-off time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Available TV: N/A

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

El Salvador vs. Guatemala

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Track & Field Stadium), Carson

Kick-off time: 10:00pm Eastern, 7:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

