2024 W Gold Cup: Group A Preview

The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup starts this coming week, and 12 teams will fight for the chance to make history as the first champions of this tournament. 8 Concacaf teams are joined by 4 teams from CONMEBOL - Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Paraguay - in 3 groups, where the top 2 will advance as well as 2 of the 3rd place teams.

Group A figures to be an intriguing one, with the best team in Concacaf, the United States, taking on a couple of teams in Mexico and Argentina that desire to break into that next level of teams in the world and the Dominican Republic, who are looking to continue to provide the upset. It will be the group that likely commands the most attention, but the action on the field will surely bring some fireworks and tense moments for fans of each of the teams. We’re looking forward to these 4 teams challenging each other for Group A supremacy

Schedule

Tuesday, February 20th

USA vs. Guyana/Dominican Republic

Mexico vs. Argentina

Friday, February 23rd

USA vs. Argentina

Guyana/Dominican Republic vs. Mexico

Monday, February 26th

USA vs. Mexico

Argentina vs. Guyana/Dominican Republic

United States

The USWNT enter 2024 looking to re-establish themselves as the best team in the world. They are first focused on setting the pace in this competition and find the focus and drive that made them invincible for so long. They’ve brought in some younger players who are hungry to produce goals and defend, and it feels like the beginning of some change in the program. However, having younger players on the team means it’s the first time for many of them in big time competition like this tournament. That’s where the World Cup veterans need to lead the way and help the team take care of business.

FIFA Ranking: 2

Odds of Winning Group: Clear favorites

One to Watch: Mia Fishel is ready to announce herself officially on the international stage. Look for her to make a big impact up front.

Argentina

La Albiceleste enter this tournament looking to make a statement that they can move into the conversation as one of the best teams in the Americas. They have finished 3rd in the two most recent Copa América Femenina tournaments, and this is an opportunity for them to take the next step. However, Argentina have to overcome some history in this group: they are are 0W-5L-0D against the United States and 1W-8L-1D against Mexico all-time. To win this group, they will need to beat at least one of those teams.

FIFA Ranking: 31

Odds of Winning: Needs Help

One to Watch: Mariana Larroquette has 22 goals in 79 caps for Argentina, and she will look to provide some more goals for the team up front.

Mexico

Mexico enters the W Gold Cup with something to prove. They failed to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as well as the 2024 Summer Olympics, so they’ve been working hard from within to improve their squad. They’ve brought in some younger budding stars, some of whom won the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games. Now, they want to bring it in a tough Group A and re-establish Mexico as one of the teams to beat in this region.

FIFA Ranking: 35

Odds of Winning: Needs help

One to Watch: Diana Ordóñez has become a star in the making in her short time on La Tri, and she could be poised for a breakout at this tournament.

Dominican Republic

Las Quisqueyanas upset Guyana in the Gold Cup Prelims to advance to the group stage. They’re complete underdogs in this group, but they will not be scared of any team they take on. This is the first major tournament that the Dominican Republic has qualified for in their history, and they want to continue to make history with this group.

FIFA Ranking: 107

Odds of Winning: Slim To None

One to Watch: Kathrynn González scored the lone goal in the Dominican Republic’s win over Guyana, and she’s going to be a player to watch as they enter the group stage.

Who will advance from Group A? What matches are most interesting to you? Let us know in the comments.