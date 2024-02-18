The newest edition of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup begins this year, providing a “flagship” championship for the region. The United States Women’s National Team hosts the 12-team tournament and can add another bauble to an already packed trophy case. The opening fixture is against Dominican Republic, which has reached the first final regional or global competition in program history. As with all Group A matches, the host is Carson, California’s Dignity Health Sports Park, a 27,000-seat soccer-specific stadium with a Bandera Bermuda® grass surface.

¡Kathrynn González abre el marcador del partido con un GOLAZO! pic.twitter.com/ldDeXlgtG8 — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 17, 2024

This is the second all-time meeting between the two nations, with the USWNT triumphing in the only previous meeting by a 14-0 margin in January of 2012. Ranked 107th internationally by FIFA, the Dominican Republic qualified for the Gold Cup by finishing atop League B Group C with a 5-0-1 record, falling to Bermuda (0-2), taking down Barbados (3-0 and 7-1) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (8-0 and 4-0), before avenging the opening loss (2-0). In the playoff round, Las Quisqueyanas defeated Guyana in a tight battle (1-0).

Henry Parra was appointed to the manager role in March of 2023 after the Dominican Football Federations reviewed “a large number of coaches.” He has an A License from the Colombian Football Federation and CONMEBOL. The Colombian stated that his goal was “not to change anything but to give continuity to the [previous] excellent work.”

Ellas son las elegidas por Henry Parra para iniciar nuestra concentración en San Diego en el Complejo Chula Vista hasta el 15 de febrero con miras al partido por los play-offs de la W Gold Cup 2024. pic.twitter.com/6vLmQxUfK3 — Selección Dominicana de Futbol (@sedofutbol) February 8, 2024

Parra named a 23-player roster for the Gold Cup, a very young group mostly based in the United States. All of the key performers from qualifying are included in the squad. There are 14 call-ups attending American colleges and high schools, while two are currently on the books at European clubs.

***

GOALKEEPERS (3): Paloma Peña (University of Florida), Odaliana Gómez (Florida International University), Carolina Moreno (Cibao FC)

DEFENDERS (8): Alexa Pacheco (Goldey-Beacom College), Nadia Colón (University of Texas Rio Grande Valley), Brianne Reed (SF Damaiense SAD), Renata Mercedes (Connecticut FC), Keisla Gil (Central Methodist University), Gabriella Cuevas (Unattached), Giovanna Dionicio (University of Connecticut), Claudia Alcántara (Fundación Eagles FC)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Stella Tapia (University of Michigan), Winibian Peralta (Puerto Viejo FC), Yomerci Brito (5 De Abril), Jaylen Valecillo (East Meadow Soccer Club), Dahien Cabrera (Edward Waters University)

FORWARDS (7): Kathrynn González (FC Thy-Thisted Q), Lucía Marte (Watford), Vanessa Kara (Unattached), Jazmin Jackson (Virginia Commonwealth University), Angelina Vargas (Brown University), Alyssa Oviedo (University of Vermont), Mía Asenjo (University of Central Florida)

***

Operating out of a few different formations, the manager has stressed employing a transition game with the intent of “taking possession of the dangerous ball to transform it into goals” while “improving positioning in the area.” The Dominican Republic pushes the tempo and looks to play a fast and vertical direct style, hitting speculative long passes and early crosses whenever possible but also placing a high priority on set pieces. Transition defending was an issue during qualifying, as counter-attacking opponents were able to disrupt the cohesion and spacing of the back line with solo dribbling runs.

Just shy of her 19th birthday, Paloma Peña earned the start in the playoff against Guyana. She spent her freshman year of college at the University of Florida but failed to register a minute for the Gators, yet has picked up significant experience at the youth international level. The 5’11” goalkeeper is strong in the air on crosses and quick to come off of her line. Her athleticism and attuned reactions are useful when making saves, particularly on long-distance attempts.

Former Monmouth University standout Gabriella Cuevas was recently on the books at Polish side UKS SMS Łódź. The 30-year-old defender is very comfortable on the ball and can dictate the possession-based build-up phase with shrewd passing decisions. Fellow New Jersey native Brianne Reed started every match during qualifying, providing veteran experience and “an aggressive style of play” with superb athleticism. She is praised for “commanding the ball both in the air and on the ground level,” whether serving as a dangerous target in the box or shutting down the opponent with crunching tackles.

Miami-born Nadia Colón recently wrapped her fourth season at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, providing energy and athleticism on the wing with the pace to push forward and wreak havoc before hitting an incisive cross. She is more than adequate as a ball-stopper and excels at getting in the way of passing lanes. Teenager Renata Mercedes made her senior international debut during the fall, capable of lining up on the inside and on the wing. The 16-year-old defender is a productive target on set pieces and shuts down one-on-one opportunities.

Municipal Pérez Zeledon midfielder Winibian Peralta is quick to the action and looks to play vertically, breaking out onto the counter-attack and occasionally launching a shot from long distance that troubles the goalkeeper. She will dribble for long periods of time in order to stall for time before picking out an advancing teammate. East Meadow SC and Manhattan SC technician Jaylen Vallecillo picked up five starts in Gold Cup qualifying after switching over from Honduras. The teenager is “comfortable at both recreating her own shot and serving as a holding forward,” being named as one of the top players in New York by Alianza de Futbol. New Jersey’s Alyssa Oviedo recently completed a six-season collegiate career at the University of Vermont, compiling 13 goals and seven assists in 73 total appearances. Already a seven-year member of the senior national team, her “slipped through balls,” low center of gravity, and work rate allow for her to make an impact in the final third.

¡Gran inicio de segundo tiempo para República Dominicana con el gol de Lucia Marte! pic.twitter.com/GwrZMmXxvn — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) December 2, 2023

One of the program’s biggest figures, Watford defender Lucía Marte is praised as “a hard-working and technical” player who is “keen to join the attack.” The former Spain youth international looks to push deep into the final third with long dribbling runs and possesses the prowess to carve up opposing back lines. Kathrynn “Kat” González of FC Thy-Thisted Q was named to the CONCACAF Best XI for November, operating as a connective force to teammates with all manner of passes. When given the time and space, the 23-year-old can launch an effective shot from distance with either foot, particularly when pushing through the center in transition.

Leading the formation is University of Central Florida sophomore attacker Mia Asenjo. She contributed three goals and three assists last fall for the Knights while displaying intelligent movement on both sides of the game. The 2021 Gatorade Florida Girls Soccer Player of the Year always manages to pop up in the right area to find the ball and looks to push the attack forward. Her tireless work in the press can also lead into quick transitions, providing an opportunity to use her long, galloping strides to get behind the back line.

Gol de República Dominicana.



Mía Asenjo anota el 2-2 en el Rommel Fernández.#EstoyMareaRoja pic.twitter.com/gRb6vLnvgZ — Deportes RPC (@deportes_rpc) April 9, 2023

There is a dramatic difference in quality between the respective talent level of the rosters, with the Dominican Republic having a few players at clubs in top-tier leagues. The USWNT should be expected to open the inaugural Gold Cup with three points and get in sync on the attacking side of the ball, building up momentum during the relatively abbreviated schedule. Should the visitors even pull off a draw, the shock result would send reverberations throughout the sport and perhaps indicate lingering issues for the hosts in the fallout of a disappointing run at the 2023 World Cup.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20th at 10:15 p.m. Eastern, 7:15 p.m. Pacific. Viewing options include ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Paramount+, and FUBO TV (free trial).