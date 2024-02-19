USA vs. Dominican Republic, 2024 W Gold Cup: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team take the field tomorrow against the Dominican Republic as they embark on a new journey with the start of the 2024 W Gold Cup. The inaugural tournament is the first chance in 2024 the USWNT have to play, and it’s the first opportunity to win a trophy.

2024 is a year of transition for the USWNT, as Emma Hayes will take over as head coach towards the end of May and Twila Kilgore continues to manage the team on an interim basis. There seems to be a movement of youth entering to establish a new younger core of the team. At the same time, they balance this transition with 2024 being a year of importance, with the W Gold Cup and Olympics serving as opportunities to claim a championship. The USWNT want to begin by claiming this inaugural edition of the W Gold Cup.

Their first opponent are Las Quisqueyanas, the upstarts from the Dominican Republic who have shocked everyone by getting to the group stage of a major tournament for the first time. They won’t back down and they will once again be looking for the monumental upset, so the USWNT cannot take them lightly as we embark on the maiden voyage of the W Gold Cup.

Recent Form

USA

W (2-1) - China - Friendly

W (3-0) - China - Friendly

W (3-0) - Colombia - Friendly

D (0-0) - Colombia - Friendly

W (2-0) - South Africa - Friendly

Dominican Republic

W (1-0) - Guyana - 2024 W Gold Cup Prelims

W (2-0) - Bermuda - W Gold Cup Qualifying League B

W (7-1) - Barbados - W Gold Cup Qualifying League B

W (4-0) - St. Vincent & the Grenadines - W Gold Cup Qualifying League B

W (8-0) - St. Vincent & the Grenadines - W Gold Cup Qualifying League B

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)*

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

*Becky Sauerbrunn replaced Alana Cook, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

What To Watch For

Time for the new era? With some of the younger players getting their first shot at a major title, could we see a shift in USWNT’s approach by playing them? Players like Mia Fishel, Jaedyn Shaw, Korbin Albert, and Jenna Nighswonger could factor into this match to show that the future is now. We await the lineup to see where Kilgore decides to go.

The midfield needs to be dynamic and crisp. The USWNT always struggle when their midfield isn’t dynamic and sharp with the ball. They have to be the ones to maintain possession and keep the ball moving forward, while also relieving pressure from the back line by keeping the ball in front of them on defense. Finally, crisp passes are the key. When we’re sloppy with the ball, it makes for a long day.

Don’t gift any hope to the opposition. The Dominican Republic is looking for the upset. The USWNT need to get out quickly and never let Las Quisqueyanas get any belief that they can pull off the shocker.

Prediction

The USWNT win 4-0, but it’s not fully convincing.