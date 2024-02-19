For the enjoyment of the neutral viewer, Group B at the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup might be the most interesting experience. Brazil is the dominant program in South America with eight Copa América Femenina titles and should travel deep into the current tournament despite being under the stewardship of a recently hired manager. However, Panama, Colombia, and Puerto Rico are hardly shrinking violets and will provide stiff competition, having survived the rigors of respective qualifying campaigns. With the potential of up to three spots in the knockout stage up for grabs, expect this quartet of teams to provide a trio of quarterfinalists.

Schedule

Wednesday, February 21st

Panama vs. Colombia – 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific

Brazil vs. Puerto Rico – 10:15 p.m. Eastern, 7:15 p.m. Pacific

Saturday, February 24th

Puerto Rico vs. Panama – 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific

Colombia vs. Brazil – 10:15 p.m. Eastern, 7:15 p.m. Pacific

Tuesday, February 27th

Colombia vs. Puerto Rico – 7:00 p.m. Eastern, 4:00 p.m. Pacific

Brazil vs. Panama – 10:15 p.m. Eastern, 7:15 p.m. Pacific

Brazil

Following a disappointing group stage exit at the 2023 World Cup, Pia Sundhage departed the manager role and was replaced by Arthur Elias. The high-flying tactician won four Copa Libertadores with Corinthias and has suggested an overhaul of the previous strategy with a greater reliance on the holistic team picture. While many of the veterans are present, there is a conspicuous absence of quite a few names, notably Marta. This tournament will show whether the Seleção (National Squad) is ready to turn the page or if star power will be necessary at the Olympics.

FIFA Ranking: 11

Recent Record: Following the World Cup, Brazil embarked on a series of friendlies and compiled a 3-2 record. Series with Canada (1-0, 0-2) and Japan (4-3, 0-2) ended in split results before the year concluded with a victory at home against Nicaragua (4-0).

Odds of Winning Group: Favorite

One to Watch: Four-time World Cup veteran Beatriz “Bia” Zaneratto made the jump to the National Women’s Soccer League after spending her 17-year career in the domestic league and Asia, joining the Kansas City Current. She is a streaky goal scorer with “creativity in and around the box,” praised as a “world-class forward.” An intriguing combination of size and speed, she is equally comfortable as a hold-up player and chasing balls behind the back line.

Panama

After qualifying for the first World Cup in program history, Las Canaleras (The Canal Girls) are looking to build momentum and continue the successful run. Manager Ignacio Quintana acknowledged that the team struggled during the competition but seeks to return in three years having endured novice issues and a limited roster pool. While qualifying for the Olympics wasn’t in the cards, success at the Gold Cup would signify that the Central American nation has the talent to be a consistent threat in CONCACAF. The roster is composed of players based in the domestic league and talents from abroad, including two in Europe and four who are spread across the United States.

FIFA Ranking: 55

Recent Record: Following the World Cup, Panama finished atop the League A Group B in Gold Cup qualifying with a 2-1-1 record. The series was split with Guatemala (3-0, 2-3), but a win and a draw against Jamaica (2-1, 1-1) secured a spot in the tournament.

Odds of Winning Group: In the Running

One to Watch: Creative Tijuana midfielder Marta “Keky” Cox scored the most famous goal in program history at the World Cup, blasting her 35-yard free kick into the back of the net against France. The 26-year-old has 11 international finishes and shows no signs of slowing down. She takes an advanced role in the formation but still drops deep “to aid in progressing the ball forward” while also “making bursting runs to attack the back line.” Ambidextrous long-range shooting remains her specialty, catching multiple Liga MX Femenil goalkeepers out of position.

Colombia

Las Chicas Superpoderosas (The Powerpuff Girls) reached the quarterfinal round of the World Cup for the first time in 2023, losing to eventual runners-up England, 2-1. With three second-place finishes in the Copa América Femenina, the program has comfortably established understudy status in South America behind Brazil, but this Gold Cup provides the opportunity to send a shot across the bow. Former assistant Ángelo Marsiglia was appointed to an interim role following Nelson Abadía’s much-discussed tenure and is said to have garnered some measure of support from the players. He was able to secure several key members of the talent pool for the competition, although Chelsea attacker Mayra Ramírez is a notable absence.

FIFA Ranking: 23

Recent Record: Following the World Cup, Colombia played in a pair of friendly series against the United States and New Zealand. The first matches resulted in a scoreless draw and loss (0-0, 0-3), and the latter two ended 2023 with another scoreless draw and a victory (0-0, 1-0) in Bogotá.

Odds of Winning Group: In the Running

One to Watch: Electric Real Madrid winger Linda Caicedo played in three World Cups last year and racked up a bevy of honors, including Goal of the Tournament and the Golden Girl award given to the top Europe-based footballer under the age of 21. Her dribbling is brilliant, the shooting deadly, and the touch sublime, all paired with speed that makes her a nightmare match-up for defenders. In addition to her individual attributes, she is an excellent creator and link-up player with outstanding passing and a constant desire to get involved.

Puerto Rico

Counting the 1998 CONCACAF W Championship and a few subregional competitions, this Gold Cup is only the second major tournament entrance in program history. Las Boricuas have the opportunity to gain crucial experience against top competition ahead of what could be a propitious World Cup qualifying campaign. University of California, Riverside manager Nat González pulls double duty at the collegiate and international levels after being appointed to lead the squad in September of 2021. The roster is a mix of international players and American university talents, a group that has already matched the win total from last year.

FIFA Ranking: 103

Recent Record: In the qualifying tournament, Puerto Rico finished at second place in League A Group A behind Mexico. Two losses to El Tri (1-2, 0-3) were offset by a win and a draw against Trinidad and Tobago (2-1, 0-0). A ticket to the final competition was booked with a victory (1-0) over 2023 World Cup participants Haiti.

Odds of Winning Group: Dark Horse

¡Sydney Martínez ataja el penal de Mondésir y mantiene la ventaja para Puerto Rico! pic.twitter.com/irE5g6ys94 — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 18, 2024

One to Watch: Former University of South Florida Bull Sydney Martinez closed out her five-year collegiate career with 25 shutouts in 78 appearances. The six-foot-tall goalkeeper complements her long frame with “good lateral movement” and “aggressively fights for balls.” Most recently on the books at IK Grand Bodø in Norway, she is strong and active when coming off of her line to handle crosses, catching the ball at a high point. Her steely penalty stop helped secure the playoff victory against Haiti.

Which teams do you think will emerge from Group B? Let us know in the comment section.