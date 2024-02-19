The final group at the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup features three in-region opponents and one guest nation from CONMEBOL. Not only is Canada expected to finish atop the standings, but the United States Women’s National Team’s chief rival should also put in a stern challenge for the title. While Costa Rica appears the likely runner-up on paper, Paraguay and El Salvador could provide a stern test in the pressure cooker of tournament play. All six matches will be held at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, the only part of the competition being contested outside of Southern California.

Schedule

Thursday, February 22nd

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay – 6:15 p.m. Eastern, 3:15 p.m. Pacific

Canada vs. El Salvador – 9:00 p.m. Eastern, 6:00 p.m. Pacific

Sunday, February 25th

Paraguay vs. Canada – 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Pacific

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica – 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Pacific

Wednesday, February 28th

Canada vs. Costa Rica – 6:00 p.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. Pacific

Paraguay vs. El Salvador – 9:00 p.m. Eastern, 6:00 p.m. Pacific

Canada

Coming off of a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, hopes were high heading into the World Cup, but a disastrous exit in the group stage left some questioning the direction of the program amid reports of other issues. Emerging victorious from the Gold Cup would go long ways to quell the doubters and signal a potential return to prominence. Bev Priestman named a strong roster dabbled with the usual mix of National Women’s Soccer League and European-based standouts. Without the presence of talismanic attacker Christine Sinclair, new leaders will have to step up both on and off the field.

FIFA Ranking: 10

Recent Record: Following the World Cup, Canada took down Jamaica on aggregate (4-1) in the CONCACAF Olympic playoff. The team compiled a 3-1-0 record in friendlies with international series against Brazil (0-1, 2-0) and Australia (5-0, 1-0).

Odds of Winning Group: Favorite

Nigeria forcing a corner as Kailen Sheridan records her first save of the match pic.twitter.com/BwUXMK6EZH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 21, 2023

One to Watch: Some believe Kailen Sheridan to be the top goalkeeper in the world, an opinion with which few can disagree. The 28-year-old San Diego Wave number one is a fantastic shot-stopper with excellent range who possesses the bravery to charge at attackers when necessary. She constantly has the ball at her feet and excels as a long- and short-range passer, expertly breaking the press with her distribution. Coaches praise her “athleticism, dynamism, ability to protect the goal area on crosses, and incredible presence” as reasons why the opposition “fears” the complete talent.

Costa Rica

Over the past year, Las Ticas have done the bare minimum expected of a good program by beating and losing to the respective expected foes: the weaker opponents were handled and sometimes demolished, while participation at the World Cup led to a winless exit. After two cycles with Amelia Valverde in charge, Benito Rubido is tasked with getting over the hump, although his debut run at the Pan American Games resulted in disappointment. The roster has talent and goal-scoring prowess, but the finishing seems to disappear on the big stages – nevertheless, hope springs eternal for the attacking core at the newest international competition.

FIFA Ranking: 43

Recent Record: Following the World Cup, Costa Rica limped to a sixth-place finish at the Pan American Games with a draw against Argentina (0-0), a loss to the United States U-19 National Team (1-3), and a tie with Bolivia (0-0), which was capped off by a defeat by Paraguay (1-3). Gold Cup qualification went slightly better with a top of the table finish in League A Group C, splitting results with Haiti (0-1, 2-1) and blitzing Saint Kitts and Nevis (11-0, 19-0) to secure advancement on goal differential. A pre-tournament friendly with the Seattle Reign ended in a loss (0-2).

Odds of Winning Group: In the Running

María Paula Salas con el triplete ¡Goleadora indomable! pic.twitter.com/MjDsLfefjT — TD Más (@tdmas_cr) November 14, 2021

One to Watch: Atlas striker María Paula Salas is a streaky goal scorer with reckless abandon when given the opportunity, including converting seven finishes against Saint Kitts and Nevis. The 21-year-old from San Ramón already bagged a hat trick for her new squad in Liga MX Femenil. She is the ideal target striker with a keen sense of finding space, a magnetism to the ball, and strong distribution to play in onrushing teammates. The attacker will also pull the trigger from long distance, but her main danger area is from within a few yards of the net.

Paraguay

La Albirroja (The White and Red) came devastatingly close to qualifying for a first-ever World Cup but fell to Panama (1-0) on a late goal in the Group C final of the inter-confederation playoffs. The program has a reasonable amount of talent available, although several of the key contributors are approaching the latter stage of their respective careers. Experienced manager Antônio Carlos Bona has been focused on tactical work in preparation for the Gold Cup, which should pair well with a spirited group that plays on the front foot with pace and directness. As expected of aggressive teams, defending in transition can be a weakness that will need to be shored up to reach the next level.

FIFA Ranking: 50

Recent Record: Paraguay clinched a fifth-place finish at the Pan American Games with a loss to Chile (0-1), a thrashing of Jamaica (10-0), and a setback against Mexico (1-4) before defeating Costa Rica (3-1) in the placement stage. Recently hosted friendlies with Russia resulted in a defeat and a draw (0-3, 1-1).

Odds of Winning Group: In the Running

#MiranaUnPoco¡ , ! |



⚪️ El HISTÓRICO gol de la PARAGUAYA Jéssica Pirayú Martínez para el REAL MADRID



¡INSTINTO GOLEADOR DENTRO DEL AREA!



Gentileza pic.twitter.com/TtcYYKz3YG — MEGA TV (@Megatv_py) October 18, 2020

One to Watch: Levante Las Palmas attacker Jessica “Pirayú” Martínez is a dynamic winger who can score from short and long distances, whether pouncing in the box or drilling a shot from well outside of the box. The 24-year-old has racked up the goals for the national team, particularly during past editions of the Copa América Femenina. Described as “the pride of Paraguayan football”she drives proceedings forward with pace and tenacity while also willing to get into physical battles with opposing defenders.

El Salvador

While this is the first major tournament qualification for La Selecta, the program has quietly been trending in the right direction, including a bronze-medal finish at last summer’s Central American and Caribbean Games. Manager Eric Acuña has coached multiple age groups and taken an active role in the building of the country’s growth. He has worked to enhance the roster with “players of all categories” and head into the Gold Cup having done the “adequate administrative work” that can sometimes be a tough balancing act for international competition. Instead of tailoring his tactics to the opponent, he focuses on “the functioning of [his] team and being increasingly virtuous to undermine the rival.”

FIFA Ranking: 104

Recent Record: In Gold Cup qualifying, El Salvador romped through League B Group B with a 6-0-0 record, doubling up on wins against Martinique (9-1, 2-0), Nicaragua (3-0, 4-1), and Honduras (1-0, 5-0). A ticket to the final tournament was punched with a victory over Guatemala (3-1).

Odds of Winning Group: Dark Horse

¡GOLAZO de Brenda Cerén para abrir el marcador para El Salvador ante Guatemala! pic.twitter.com/9ZvHDgZNAY — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 18, 2024

One to Watch: Atlas attacker Brenda Cerén cuts in from the wing with pace and tight control, looking to break toward the goal or hit an accurate cross. She is dangerous with either foot and will also press the opposing back line with dogged determination, also willing to fight for headers in the box. Total Football Analysis praises her “spatial awareness and recognition of when to move forward” along with “control of the tempo of play” when operating in a creative role. Her hat trick clinched the 3-1 victory over Guatemala in the playoff round.

