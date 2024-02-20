2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 1: Match thread and discussion

The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup is here! The tournament begins tonight at Dignity Health Sports Park with Group A action, and the first match pits Mexico against Argentina. Mexico is a team that has the talent to take the leap to the next level, and it feels like they are ready to make that leap.

Mexico had the disappointment of missing out on the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics in a tournament that they hosted (the 2022 Conacacaf W Championship), so now they have been building for their next opportunity. This is the knock of that opportunity, so La Tri is hoping to take advantage and make some noise in this group.

Argentina is one of the invited South American teams who can be very dangerous. They’re also going through a bit of transition, but much of the team that surprised many at the Women’s World Cup is back to try and bring the W Gold Cup home with them. These two teams could be battling the USWNT for the top 2 spaces in the group, which could make this opening match one of the most tense in the group stage.

How to watch

Mexico vs. Argentina

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Kick-off time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

