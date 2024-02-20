USA vs. Dominican Republic, 2024 W Gold Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team finally are set to take the field. Tonight, they play in their first ever W Gold Cup match when they take on the Dominican Republic. It’s the first chance of the year to show that the team has improved from a tumultuous 2023 that saw them have their worst ever finish in the Women’s World Cup and has seen a coaching change and the departure of a few legends.

The team they bring to the W Gold Cup is one that still has some legends, but the future core of the USWNT has also started to appear on this team. The hope is that a mix of youth and veteran leadership can be the perfect cocktail to claim the title. However, they still have to play the games, and standing in their way tonight is the Dominican Republic. They are in a position they have never been before, beating Guyana on Saturday to make it to their first major tournament. They’ve upset everyone to get here, and they don’t want to stop now that the #2 team in the world is lining up opposite them.

It makes for an interesting first night for the USWNT as we begin the W Gold Cup.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Dominican Republic lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:15pm Eastern, 8:15pm Pacific

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

