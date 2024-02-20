The inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup is set to kick off, providing a new international tournament to crown a regional champion. The eight best Caribbean, North American, and Central American teams are joined by four invitees from South America based on their respective finishes at the 2022 Copa América Femenina. The competition provides an opportunity for glory, different opposition, and, for some participants, additional meaningful matches in advance of the summer’s Olympic Games.

While scouting, player evaluation, and even deal-making have entered the digital age, there is still some value in stepping up at major tournaments. A strong performance can vault a talent into a new stratosphere of transfer interest or alter the tenor of existing negotiations. The stars of tomorrow could shift from being high-potential prospects into key figures, while other headliners can further familiarize themselves to a growing audience.

Here are some potential breakout players to watch at the newest international tournament.

Group A

Jaedyn Shaw - United States

Following the World Cup, the San Diego Wave teenager was brought into the USWNT fold and has already scored two goals in friendlies against Colombia and China. A National Women’s Soccer League Best XI selection, she is a fluid talent who can line up at striker, winger, and attacking midfielder, displaying “creativity, vision, and versatility on the ball” with incisive passing and tricky dribbling. With Sophia Smith expected to shoulder the primary scoring burden, there exists a need for a secondary option, substitute, and rotational starter. Boasting an ability to create for herself and others, her utility should only increase during international tournament play, which can take on a more cagey, static nature than at the club level.

There's no cookin' like home cookin'...@JaedynShaw11 puts the #USWNT on top in her hometown!

Dalila Ippólito - Argentina

The 21-year-old was one of the younger members of the squad at the most recent World Cup, her second, and picked up two appearances. She has spent the past few years in Italy and is now on the books at Pomigliano, displaying strong dribbling and “a very good individual technique” with what is described as a “colorful game.” The creative midfielder looks to force the issue with a constant vertical drive and relentless energy, complemented by hard work on defense and a low center of gravity that enables her to absorb contact during solo runs. While the end result can at times go wanting, her baseline skill of advancing possession into the final third at the very least shifts the balance and puts the team in a more advantageous position.

Natalia Mauleón - Mexico

The diminutive América attacking midfielder can be an absolute terror in the final third with a complete arsenal of skill that includes long shooting, tricky dribbling, and cross conversion. She has both the agility to beat opponents in close quarters and win races to claim long balls that go over the top, breaking out on the counter-attack. Her role with El Tri gradually increased over the past year, picking up regular minutes during Gold Cup qualifying and finding the back of the net in a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico.

Cae el tercero de @TigresFemenil



Una extensa corrida de banda de Jacqueline Ovalle para anotar su doblete y el tercero de su equipo ante Atlas.

Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle – Mexico

The Tigres attacker was reportedly on the transfer wish list for Manchester United, although she remains in the domestic league for now. Her three goals at the 2023 Pan American Games, including a brace in a 2-0 victory over Argentina, proved crucial during the campaign that resulted in a gold medal. A dynamic and dangerous winger, Total Football Analysis cites her “excellent dribbling, shooting skill, and ability to provide key passes” while being capable of lining up on both sides of the formation. The 24-year-old can find the back of the net from seemingly anywhere within 35 yards of net, whether darting through opposing lines or launching a shot from distance.

Group B

Beatriz “Bia” Zaneratto - Brazil

While a 30-year-old veteran of four World Cups with over 100 caps could hardly be a “breakout” star, the recently signed Kansas City Current striker has the ability to further introduce herself to the American audience ahead of her debut NWSL season. She is praised as a “strong, fast attacker who strikes the ball” and has “improved her technique” over time. In addition to an accurate long-distance shot, the forward can play with her back to the goal and also get behind the opposing back line with pace. With Marta off of the roster for the Gold Cup, the versatile Paulista might have to step up to shoulder some of the attacking burden.

Aline Gomes - Brazil

Enjoying a meteoric rise from playing futsal on the streets of Tabatinga three years ago, the Ferroviária attacker contributed 23 goals and five assists in 2023, helping her club claim the Copa Paulista and being honored with a bevy of individual awards, including the Bola de Ouro (Golden Ball), Best Striker, and Revelation of the Year. The 18-year-old wide player is praised for “the way she takes players on” and “uses space,” serving as “a threat on the flanks.” She has an almost unthinkable level of control with the ball, making quick cuts and slaloming through the opponent while also possessing a high level of speed and intelligent vision on crosses. As evidenced by the league record, her finishing is strong, even willing to serve as a target option in the box.

Tarciane - Brazil

The towering six-foot centre-back has claimed three domestic titles and two Copa Libertadores, now receiving the opportunity to compete at the international level for her former Corinthians manager, Arthur Elias. She is praised as “a decisive goal scoring defender in classics,” managing to step up in the biggest fixtures, particularly as a target on set pieces. With a contract that ends at the end of the year, foreign clubs are likely keeping an eye on the 2022 U-20 World Cup’s Bronze Ball honoree, who is a dominant physical presence in the defensive half with a surprisingly deft touch to avoid pressure. While long-distance passing accuracy and turnovers when moving forward can be an issue, her overall contribution and one-on-one shutdowns are an overwhelming net positive.

Enquanto eu tava postando o segundo gol do Corinthians, já saiu outros dois????

Mas tá aí o gol da Tarciane



Mas tá aí o gol da Tarciane #PaulistãoNaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/m68VsMG3ZF — HBO Max Brasil (@HBOMaxBR) November 26, 2023

Ángela Barón - Colombia

After a single season at the University of Arizona, the Texas-born defender joined Atlético Nacional and made 24 appearances for Los Verdolagas (The Purslanes). She has excellent recovery speed and takes good angles when in pursuit of the opponent, calmly shepherding the ball out of danger. Her full-field distribution is composed and accurate, picking out teammates across the width of the formation. As an additional asset, the 20-year-old has a penchant for goal-line stops, fearlessly heading away shots.

Group C

Jade Rose - Canada

Due to an injury, the Harvard centre-back missed her opportunity to shine at last summer’s World Cup. However, she rebounded from the disappointment and became a favorite of the manager during the fall, shutting down Sam Kerr and setting up a goal in a friendly against Australia. Her athleticism and general composure are noted assets, particularly when handling one-on-one opportunities and denying the opponent’s counter-attacks. A three-time Young Player of the Year has perhaps already enjoyed her breakout, but the Gold Cup should be a true moment to shine for the amateur after missing out on the bigger stage last summer.

Olivia Smith - Canada

A late addition to the World Cup squad, the Sporting Clube midfielder has enjoyed a fantastic start to her first professional season with eight goals in 16 appearances across all competitions. Manager Bev Priestman describes her as a “fearless, confident, dynamic big talent” with a “bit of a rocket,” scoring in the U-20 side at a rate akin to the legendary Christine Sinclair. The 19-year-old from North York is as advertised and finishes in a plethora of ways, serving as a prolific target in the box or creating her own opportunities with pace and tight movements. She can also distribute with razor-sharp passes at all distances, taking advantage of the openings created by overeager defenders attempting to step to her or launching ambitious through balls from her own half.

Limpia Fretes - Paraguay

During the winter transfer window, the fullback had her move to Grêmio called off following the departure of a coach but was quickly snapped up by Cruzeiro. The 23-year-old is a modern player who constantly pushes forward and scores at a productive rate but still manages to fulfill the position’s traditional responsibilities of pass interceptions, successful aerial duels, vertical distribution, crossing, and aggressive challenges. Despite her relatively diminutive stature, she is a willing and dangerous target in the box on attacking and defensive set pieces, often lining up in the centre-back role. While her future is on the wing, the manifold skills and above-average athleticism make her a versatile talent who should have a long-term future with the national team.

Dahiana Bogarín - Paraguay

Colo-Colo has claimed consecutive Chilean Campeonato Nacional Fútbol Femenino titles, and the versatile 23-year-old midfielder is a key reason as to why, contributing three goals and three assists in 19 appearances. Her exploits earned the Best Foreigner of the Year award after shining as a six, centre-back, and libero, shutting down opponents and serving as a key link-up option. She has elusive ball control with “a great repertoire of dribbling and precise long passes,” enabling her to take control of proceedings. When pushing into the final third, her long-distance shooting and aerial abilities can punish the opponent, particularly when having space to place her attempts into the corner.

María Paula Salas - Costa Rica

The 21-year-old forward bounced around a bit during her young career but appears to have found the ideal environment after landing at Atlas, banging in goals for Las Rojinegras (The Red-and-Blacks). Evident of her streaky scoring abilities, she found the back of the net seven times against Saint Kitts and Nevis in the midst of torrid production in Liga MX Femenil. Her best work is done at close range when finding space as a fox in the box; although, distribution and playing teammates in behind are also skills, particularly when given time to make decisions on the counter-attack.

Alexandra Pinell - Costa Rica

As expressed in Spanish colloquialism, the Alajuelense midfielder is un crack with creative dribbling moves and a penchant for long-distance goals, evidenced by stunning finishes at the 2022 U-20 World Cup and in Gold Cup qualifying. She has racked up domestic titles at the club level, developing into a key player for Las Manudas, which resulted in inclusion on last summer’s World Cup squad. The 21-year-old from San Carlos generates a ton of power behind the ball, which also proves useful when playing long passes to streaking attackers in transition. Observers have praised her “speed, game-reading skills, and powerful shot,” although her apparent talent has yet to generate an international transfer.

⚽ ¡Golazo de Victoria Sánchez!



@fesfut_sv se ponía 2-0 arriba con ese gol. El marcador al 60' es 3-2 a favor.#CWU20 #WeBelong pic.twitter.com/wFHbfukN1c — Concacaf W (@ConcacafW) March 5, 2022

Victoria Meza - El Salvador

One of the Central American program’s “most promising” players, the Texas State holding midfielder contributed three goals and four assists in 15 appearances last fall for the Bobcats after spending time with Alianza and a speculated move to Pachuca failed to materialize. She is a complete player with aggressive tackles, fantastic leaping ability to claim headers, smooth dribbling, a ripping shot, and astounding passing vision with the accuracy to accomplish her designs. In addition to her skill, the 19-year-old with a team-first mentality is a hard worker who is willing to perform thankless tasks in order to claim possession or extend opportunities. Manager Eric Acuña is credited with improving her “techniques and movements” on the field, increasing the tactical understanding of the versatile player who can also line up at striker and on the back line.

Brenda Cerén - El Salvador

With her hat trick in the 3-1 playoff round victory against Guatemala, the 25-year-old Atlas attacker demonstrated her intent to take over matches. She is a dynamic, versatile forward who can operate in isolation on the wing or fight for headers in the box. Total Football Analysis notes her intuitive nature, moving into the correct areas and opening up space for teammates and reading opposing back lines. Her distribution is also an asset, on display when pinging in crosses or slipping passes into the open areas created by the gravitational pull that draws defenders out of position toward impactful players.

