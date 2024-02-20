2024 W Gold Cup: USA 5-0 Dominican Republic - The youngsters power the USWNT to a dominant win

The USWNT got off to a solid start in their quest to become Concacaf W Gold Cup champions. The Dominican Republic represented the easiest match the team would have going into their group. From the get go the USA dominated in terms of possession, creating chances and limiting their opponents. A brace from Olivia Moultrie headlined the night for the USA as fellow youngster Jenna Nighswonger tacked on a goal of her own. Veterans Lynn Williams and Alex Morgan also added to the tally as the match would end in a 5-0 USA victory.

Twila Kilgore mixed in some newer faces with familiar ones and started four viable strikers in the lineup.

Our XI to kick-off 2024



Full Lineup Notes

The Dominican Republic lined up in a 4-4-2 in a game where keeping the goal differential manageable would be a good result.

́



Así formará la Selección Dominicana de Fútbol en su partido

¡VAMOS DOMINICANA!



¡VAMOS DOMINICANA! pic.twitter.com/i7HQvxeuqH — Selección Dominicana de Futbol (@sedofutbol) February 21, 2024

A youngster cooking up goalamole

Going into the game perhaps the best the Dominican Republic could have hoped for was to put up a good fight. From the jump, the USA was all over the team in blue. A goal off of a corner was called offside before two minutes were played but the first goal that counted came in the eighth minute on a tap in from Olivia Moultrie.

18-year-old Olivia Moultrie scores her first USWNT goal



Catch all the W Gold Cup action now

Goal no. 2 came in the 30th minute when Midge Purce charged with the ball toward the near post just to cut it back to Lynn Williams as the forward crashed in on goal. The teams would stay knotted at 2-0 as they went into the lockers for the half.

That knot would be broken as Moultrie stepped up to score her second goal of the night.

OLIVIA MOULTRIE WITH A BRACE



Three goals for the @uswnt and three assists for @100Purcent pic.twitter.com/53XpfcaFbW — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) February 21, 2024

The fourth goal came thanks to a penalty put away by Jenna Nighswonger.

The 2023 NWSL Rookie of the year get's her FIRST international goal

That effort would be followed up by Alex Morgan scoring a penalty of her own to make it 5-0.

Overall it was a good result to go with a performance that went as expected. Teenager Olivia Moultrie got the scoring started early and in a good sign for the team looked capable of stepping in as a no. 9 should Alex Morgan struggle to find her form. Next up the USA will face Argentina on Friday.