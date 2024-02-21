2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 2: Match thread and discussion

Day 2 of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup has arrived, and Group B takes center stage. The scene will be Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, where Panama will take on Colombia, followed by Brazil facing Puerto Rico.

This group will be interesting because it features the 2 best teams in CONMEBOL in Brazil and Colombia, but you add Panama, who made their Women’s World Cup debut last year and Puerto Rico to the mix, you provide some excitement. All of these teams have players that play with flair, and you should probably ensure you have your eyes glued to the TV all night because you never know when the fireworks will pop.

The action will be present in San Diego tonight, so tune in!

How to watch

Panama vs. Colombia

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Kick-off time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Brazil vs. Puerto Rico

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Kick-off time: 10:15pm Eastern, 7:15pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.