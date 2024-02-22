USA vs. Argentina, 2024 W Gold Cup: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team are back in action tomorrow night in the W Gold Cup group stage when they take on CONMEBOL invitees Argentina. The USWNT took care of business with a 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night to take the lead in Group A. They hope to continue to dominate the tempo against La Albiceleste, who had a scoreless draw with Mexico in their first match.

The USWNT lost Mia Fishel to a torn ACL in the final training session before their first match, and she was replaced on the roster by Alex Morgan. Still, the youth were on display against the Dominican Republic, and it remains to be seen whether there will be some lineup rotation tomorrow against an Argentina team that can be dangerous.

For Argentina, they need a win to keep pace with Mexico and set themselves up with a chance to win the group. It will be an interesting matchup that should be back and forth on the field.

Recent Form

USA

W (5-0) - Dominican Republic - 2024 W Gold Cup Group A

W (2-1) - China - Friendly

W (3-0) - China - Friendly

W (3-0) - Colombia - Friendly

D (0-0) - Colombia - Friendly

Argentina

D (0-0) - Mexico - 2024 W Gold Cup Group A

L (0-2) - USWNT U-19 - Pan American Games Bronze Medal

L (0-2) - Mexico - Pan American Games Semifinal

L (0-4) - USWNT U-19 - Pan American Games Group B

W (3-0) - Bolivia - Pan American Games Group B

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)*

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)**, Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

*Becky Sauerbrunn replaced Alana Cook, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

*Alex Morgan replaced Mia Fishel, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

What To Watch For

Get on the end of the crosses. Midge Purce was absolutely dominant on the right wing against the Dominican Republic, as was Trinity Rodman when she entered as a substitute. However, with the number of crosses that they were sending in just weren’t finding teammates for the most part. The service was great, and the USWNT could’ve had 10 goals if they connected on some of those crosses. Get a head on it and try to put it on frame, and teammates will be there to clean up some of the rebounds and convert them into goals.

Match the intensity. Argentina is going to come with some intensity tomorrow night, looking to get out in front and pull off the upset to set themselves up to advance. The USWNT has to understand that now and match that intensity on the field. They have to play with no fear and no mercy.

Don’t coast. If the USWNT take a lead against Argentina, they can’t let up. Goal differential could mean a lot in seeding for the quarterfinals, so the USWNT need to continue to push forward on offense and make it a long night for La Albiceleste.

Prediction

The USWNT win a tough one by a 2-0 score.