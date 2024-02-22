2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 3: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 3 of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, and Group C finally takes the field. We will see Costa Rica take on Paraguay in the first match, while the nightcap will see Canada face El Salvador.

Costa Rica is fresh off an appearance in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and made it through W Gold Cup qualifying to appear in this tournament. The team gained a lot of experience in New Zealand and they’re looking to start by showing they can make the leap to the top teams in the region. They will go up against a Paraguay team that can be dangerous and are looking to show they are a team to watch.

In the second match, Canada is looking to overcome all of the issues facing their federation. They’ve said goodbye to legend Christine Sinclair and now try to undergo their own transition. They go against an El Salvador team who were thrilled to win in the Prelims to advance to the group stage, but they don’t want to stop there. They want to show they belong, and there’s no better opportunity than attempting to take down one of the top teams in the world.

It’s going down in the H tonight, let’s go!

How to watch

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 6:15pm Eastern, 3:15pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Canada vs. El Salvador

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 9:00pm Eastern, 6:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

