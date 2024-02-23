2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 4: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 4 of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, and before the United States takes the field, Mexico and the Dominican Republic will face off in their second group match. Mexico got off to a tough start in their opening match, battling Argentina to a scoreless draw. To stay in the race to win the group or otherwise advance, they need a win tonight to make things a bit more comfortable. However, Mexico has struggled in big tournaments, and the worry for La Tri is that they let an upstart team take more points from them.

The Dominican Republic has some work to do after they lost 5-0 to the USWNT on Tuesday night. They showed that they’re not quite ready to take on the best teams, but they fought the entire way. That fight will be necessary tonight against Mexico, where they still have a chance to qualify for the knockout stage. However, getting a result here is vital to those chances.

Before the USWNT take the field, this match is an important one to determine how everything stacks up in Group A.

How to watch

Dominican Republic vs. Mexico

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Kick-off time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

