USA vs. Argentina, 2024 W Gold Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team hit the field again tonight as they take on Argentina in their second match in Group A at the W Gold Cup. The USWNT took care of business against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night, winning 5-0 on the back of a brace by Olivia Moultrie and dazzling play by Midge Purce.

The USWNT want to continue to show they’re not just the best team in the Americas, but the world as they move through this tournament, but they will have their work cut out for them against Argentina. Argentina battled Mexico to a scoreless draw in a match where it felt like Argentina could have taken all of the points. These teams play scrappy whenever they take the field against each other, so expect some physicality and intensity on the field. Both teams want the points, so they will have to work to get them.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Argentina lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:15pm Eastern, 7:15pm Pacific

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

