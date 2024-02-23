USA Soccercast, Episode 127: Michael Battista discusses the U.S. Open Cup

The U.S. Open Cup has been a key topic of discussion in American soccer circles over the past couple of weeks, and on Episode 127, we welcome Michael Battista of Hudson River Blue and TheCup.us to discuss everything that’s happening.

Battista reported earlier this week that chronicled the potential for the 2024 U.S. Open Cup to be canceled due to U.S. Soccer failing to agree on a format that MLS would accept for its first teams to participate. The league has been public in their desire to field their reserve teams for the tournament, which has been meant with condemnation from fans across the country. Michael speaks on how the discussions have been going thus far and breaks down some of the many reasons why the tournament is in this precarious position. We also consider U.S. Soccer’s side and discuss how the negotiations have arrived at this point where we are still wondering as fans whether MLS will be involved.

