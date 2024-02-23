2024 W Gold Cup: USA 4-0 Argentina - a complete performance keeps the Americans on track

Following a typically dominant performance against an outmatched Dominican Republic team, the USA got back to group play in the 2024 W Gold Cup. This time Argentina was on the docket as Albiceleste had received an invitation to be a short-term honorary member of Concacaf for the purposes of the tournament.

The starting XI for the USA saw Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle team up in midfield with Alex Morgan up top.

This is how the Stars and Stripes line up pic.twitter.com/8pTbMOJBWf — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 24, 2024

Argentina set up a lineup with the goal of staying compact, focused and organized.

Así sale hoy la Albiceleste! pic.twitter.com/BpHc8gEFgV — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 24, 2024

In the end, a brace from breakout player Jaedyn Shaw along with a goal from Alex Morgan and penalty converted by Lindsey Horan was plenty to dispatch Argentina. The USA took control early and never let Argentina get into the game. It was a classic dominant performance for the Stars and Stripes as they picked up win no. 2 in the W Gold Cup.

Get ready to hear a lot about Jaedyn Shaw from now on

It didn’t take long and it didn’t take much for the USA to go ahead 1-0. Lindsey Horan was fouled outside the box and sprung a quick restart on the Argentines. She found Jaedyn Shaw with a pass who fired it home to take the lead.

Shaw strikes first and the USWNT lead early! pic.twitter.com/CXt0U3p0AK — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 24, 2024

Shaw would strike again as she arrived late in the box to find herself unmarked in the middle of the box. A cross found her and the midfielder fired it in to double the score for the USA.

JAEDYN SHAW WITH A BRACE BEFORE COPY FOR THE FIRST GOAL WAS APPROVED



Tune into CBS Sports Golazo Match Night covering all things W Gold Cup on @paramount+ pic.twitter.com/fsLtSizTIH — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) February 24, 2024

Argentina found themselves in trouble on the restart as they were perhaps a bit overeager to get back into the game. A turnover in the middle of the pitch caused a bit of chaos in the Argentina defensive lines and Casey Krueger found herself with the ball to the right of the goal. She sent a ball into the box found Alex Morgan who sent a looping header into the net.

Alex Morgan makes it three pic.twitter.com/i0en5roNUu — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 24, 2024

At the half Alex Morgan came off for Sophia Smith and Emily Sonnett enter as Korbin Albert made way.

With the USA firmly in control and Argentina doing very little to trouble Casey Murphy, a comeback was made all the more difficult when Miriam Mayorga was shown a second yellow for a handball in th eb and penalty.

Lindsey Horan stepped up to the spot and made it 4-0.

The American captain makes it 4! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/R52VvHRwhC — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 24, 2024

The stars and stripes would continue pressing for more goals to add some padding to their goal differential but the game would wrap up with that 4-0 scoreline holding.