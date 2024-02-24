2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 5: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 5 of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, and we have an electric night ahead of us. Puerto Rico will take on Panama in the first match of the night, with the late night game being South American giants Brazil taking on Colombia.

Puerto Rico and Panama both need to get back on track, with Puerto Rico being in the better position somehow to potentially advance. They lost to Brazil in their first match on a late goal, and showed that they can hang with some of the better teams in this tournament. Panama, on the other hand, got trounced by Colombia 6-0 in their first match, and the 2023 Women’s World Cup participants need to not only win to help their chances of advancing, they need to score a ton of goals. Puerto Rico’s defense will be tough for them to do that, so it will maybe open up the game somewhat and create some exciting moments.

The late game is going to be a terrific one, with the two South American bosses of the women’s game facing each other. Brazil has star power, and so does Colombia. We’ll see players like Ary Borges, Debinha, and Geyse go up against Linda Caicedo, Daniela Montoya, and Lady Andrade. You won’t want to miss this one!

How to watch

Puerto Rico vs. Panama

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Kick-off time: 7:30pm Eastern, 4:30pm Pacific

Available TV: N/A

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Colombia vs. Brazil

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Kick-off time: 10:15pm Eastern, 7:15pm Pacific

Available TV: N/A

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

