The United States Women’s National Team opened the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup with wins over the Dominican Republic and Argentina by respective 5-0 and 4-0 scorelines. Next on the schedule is Mexico, which is looking to pull off a shock result and claim first place in Group A. While the visitor has likely assured advancement to the knockout stage, avoiding Canada or Brazil until a later round is preferable. As with the previous two fixtures, Dignity Health Sports Park – a 27,000-seat soccer-specific stadium with a Bandera Bermuda® grass surface in Carson, California – will serve as host.

This is the 43rd all-time meeting between the two nations, with the USWNT holding a 40-1-1 advantage and claiming the most recent result at the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. Ranked 35th internationally by FIFA, Mexico failed to earn a ticket for the World Cup or Olympics but enjoyed an undefeated 2023 calendar that included first-place finishes at the Women’s Revelations Cup, the Central American and Caribbean Games, and the Pan American Games. El Tri qualified for the Gold Cup by finishing atop League A Group A with a 4-0-0 record against Puerto Rico (2-1, 3-0) and Trinidad and Tobago (6-0, 1-0). The current competition opened with a draw against Argentina (0-0) and a win over the Dominican Republic (8-0).

Pedro López was appointed to the manager role in September of 2022, bringing over a decade of experience in charge of several youth sides within the Spain Women’s National Team program, including winning multiple European Championships and the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The 44-year-old Spaniard is credited with “revolutionizing” the squad into becoming “stronger both football-wise and mentally” while “gaining experiences that reinforce confidence.” Following the successful campaign to reach the tournament, he was looking forward to “real top-level matches against [tactically complex] rivals” at the Gold Cup in order to prepare for 2027 World Cup qualifying.

López initially named a 23-player roster for the Gold Cup, a squad that features several familiar veterans but left out multiple notable figures. Liga MX Femenil is home to 20 of the call-ups, while a further three are on the books in the National Women’s Soccer League. Spain-based talents Kenti Robles and Jimena López are absent from the group. Due to injuries, Scarlett Camberos and goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago were forced to step away; they were replaced by Mayra Pelayo and Pamela Tajonar, respectively.

***

GOALKEEPERS (3): Itzel González (América), Esthefanny Barreras (Pachuca), Pamela Tajonar (Monterrey)

DEFENDERS (9): Rebeca Bernal (Monterrey), Greta Espinoza (UANL), Cristina Ferral (UANL), Kimberly Rodríguez (América), Karina Rodríguez (América), Nicolette Hernández (América), Araceli Torres (Guadalajara), Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns), Karen Luna (América)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Stephany Mayor (UANL), María Sánchez (Houston Dash), Jacqueline Ovalle (UANL), Karla Nieto (Pachuca), Alexia Delgado (UANL), Natalia Mauleón (América), Jasmine Casarez (Juárez), Mayra Pelayo (Tijuana)

FORWARDS (3): Charlyn Corral (Pachuca), Kiana Palacios (América), Diana Ordóñez (Houston Dash)

***

López has utilized a few different formations, with both three- and four-player back lines. He preaches the need for “approaches, possession, passing success, and recoveries in the opponent’s [half of the field]” while also endeavoring to “generate space for teammates” and become more successful on set pieces. His Spain sides were known for their “remarkable handling of the ball” and “quick organization to pressure after a turnover.”

The manager has rotated goalkeepers, but Esthefanny Barreras received most of the available playing time over the past few months, citing a “change in mentality” for a sharp rise in form. The 27-year-old from Phoenix competes with Pachuca, bringing composed shot-stopping with above-average athleticism. She uses her 5’10” frame well, covering the length of the width of the goal with ease. With slightly delayed reactions and awkward footwork, the focus is first and foremost making the save and little else, which can sometimes lead to dangerous rebounds that require clean-up from active defenders.

Rebeca Bernal of Monterrey is described as “a complete player in every sense,” capable of shutting down the opponent and finding a way to contribute in the final third with headers and long shots. She has a magnetic draw to the ball, the body control to stay ahead of attackers, and a fairly high level of accuracy on long passes. The duo is likely to be completed by Kim Rodríguez of América. The former Oklahoma State Cowgirl is similarly dangerous in the air and can also distribute at a variety of distances.

Karen Luna cabecea perfectamente para su primer gol con México pic.twitter.com/44UU97nYfA — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) February 24, 2024

Tigres defender Greta Espinoza has taken a key role at the international level and picked up a slew of trophies for Liga MX Femenil’s most-decorated side. The 28-year-old can play on multiple lines and is a dangerous, productive target in the box on set pieces. The manager selected Karen Luna of América to her first international roster and quickly inserted her into the starting lineup, impressing with her performance and earning a penalty against Argentina that should have clinched three points. She is a productive presence in the final third with overlapping runs and strong headers, and the team will benefit if her club form continues. As an additional option, Nicolette “Nicki” Hernández was more of an attacker with Michigan but shifted to defender at the professional level, demonstrating adeptness at recovering possession and serving as an outlet during the buildup. The 25-year-old has real skill off of the dribble and acquits herself well in the final third with a cultured left foot.

Pachuca’s Karla Nieto patrols the center of the formation and will even pitch in with the occasional goal, including the power to convert from long range. She scythes down opponents with accurate slide tackles and breaks forward with pace, quickly transitioning from one phase to the next. The “technically excellent” Alexia Delgado of Tigres is already a veteran of the program after making her senior debut five years ago while enrolled at Arizona State. The 24-year-old has a masterful touch on the ball and forces her way into proceedings, controlling the tempo and cutting open the defense with dissecting passes.

The Houston Dash recently signed María Sánchez to a new contract, making her the NWSL’s highest paid player and citing her “world class foot and attacking abilities.” After several years with El Tri, she finally found her international scoring touch last fall, displaying the ability to convert in every imaginable way and from all manner of impossible angles. Tigres’ Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs, including Manchester United, due to her incredible level of production. Total Football Analysis cites her “mastery of ball control, very good sense of positioning, excellent passing” and set-piece prowess as evidence of the potential to become “one of the best wingers in Europe.”

During the Gold Cup opener, López utilized more of the roster’s veterans, which included Charlyn Corral atop the formation. The diminutive striker and former Louisville Cardinal was the “top scorer in the world” in 2023 with 34 goals, artistically described as a “lethal net-breaker.” Capable of converting with either foot, she can beat opponents off of the dribble with quick stop-and-go moves and tight turns or serve as a target option in the box, managing to squeeze the ball into past goalkeepers at the most acute of angles. From any distance, whether positioned in the center or closer to the wing, the opposing back line will be forced to constantly monitor her movements and not allow a single yard of space.

The creative, prolific, and dynamic attacker known as Stephany Mayor continues to be a key figure for the national team at the age of 32. Effective with possession at her feet, her role often becomes that of a second striker, serving as an additional target on centering passes and finishing at a devastating rate. Former University of California, Irvine Anteater Kiana Palacios picked up a start against the Dominican Republic, overcoming injuries to become one of the top scorers in the domestic league. She is a fantastic poacher, using intelligent lateral movement to track crosses and quick reactions to beat defenders to loose balls in the box.

Former U.S. youth international Diana Ordóñez jumped to the NWSL after three torrid years at the University of Virginia, hitting double digits in her debut season with the North Carolina Courage but failing to replicate those numbers in the sophomore campaign with the Houston Dash. She is described as a “dangerous finisher” with “aerial prowess” while also pressing the opponent with tireless effort. At 5’11”, she is strong on crosses and has the physicality to contend with opposing centre-backs but also possesses the pace to get behind the back line. Her chemistry with teammates continues to grow, figuring out tendencies and timing on runs.

Mexico has regrouped and taken great steps to improve following the failure to qualify for the previous two World Cups, appearing to be on a dramatic upswing under the new manager and amidst domestic investment. However, there is still a fairly large gulf in the talent pool between the two nations, albeit one that is shrinking by the year. Unless there is heavy roster rotation or the sort of complete shock result that tends to arise at the end of group stages, the USWNT should secure three points with a clean and clinical victory.

The match is scheduled for Monday, February 26th at 10:15 p.m. Eastern, 7:15 p.m. Pacific. Viewing options include Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and FUBO TV (free trial).