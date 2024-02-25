2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 6: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 6 of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, and Group C is back on the field this evening. Paraguay will face Canada in the first match, while El Salvador will take on Costa Rica in the later match.

Canada won their first match easily over El Salvador, and they’ll look to secure advancement with a win over Paraguay, who squeaked by Costa Rica in their opening match. Canada is the best team in the group, and they’re hoping to show that in their second match against the team that is in 2nd place in the group and could also secure advancement.

In the second match, Costa Rica and El Salvador both desperately need a win to stay alive in the group. It should make that match a bit more open as both teams go for it, with Costa Rica having a sizeable goal differential lead but still needing points.

How to watch

Paraguay vs. Canada

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 5:00pm Eastern, 2:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 8:00pm Eastern, 5:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

