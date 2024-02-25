USA vs. Mexico, 2024 W Gold Cup: What to watch for

The United States Women’s National Team hit the field tomorrow for their final group stage match. Standing in their way of a 100% record is Mexico, their rivals to the south who really want to win the group by beating the #2 team in the world.

The USWNT have won their first two matches, beating the Dominican Republic 5-0 and following that up with a 4-0 win over Argentina. So far, it has been the youngsters leading the way. Olivia Moultrie had a brace in the first match, while Jaedyn Shaw had her own brace in the 2nd match. They will be looking to close out the group with a convincing win to potentially set themselves up to be the #1 seed in the quarterfinals, for which they have already advanced.

Recent Form

USA

W (4-0) - Argentina - 2024 W Gold Cup Group A

W (5-0) - Dominican Republic - 2024 W Gold Cup Group A

W (2-1) - China - Friendly

W (3-0) - China - Friendly

W (3-0) - Colombia - Friendly

D (0-0) - Colombia - Friendly

Mexico

W (8-0) - Dominican Republic - 2024 W Gold Cup Group A

D (0-0) - Argentina - 2024 W Gold Cup Group A

W (1-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - 2024 W Gold Cup Group A

W (3-0) - Puerto Rico - Pan American Games Medal

W (3-0) - Chile - Pan American Games Gold Medal

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)*

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)**, Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

*Becky Sauerbrunn replaced Alana Cook, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

*Alex Morgan replaced Mia Fishel, who was withdrawn due to injury, on the roster

What To Watch For

Keep it crisp. Everything that the USWNT does needs to be crisp, from the passing to the footwork. They have the ability to throw waves of talent at La Tri, but they can’t get sloppy.

Finish chances. The USWNT will have their chances to score. Mexico will try to clutter the box, but the U.S. should focus on finishing the chances they create.

Stifle Mexico’s creativity. Mexico can make it a creative effort in the middle. Keeping them contained will force them to make a bad decision with the soccer and it can cause some turnovers.

Prediction

The USWNT aren’t perfect, but a 3-0 sees them win the group in convincing fashion.