USA vs. Mexico, 2024 W Gold Cup: Time, TV schedule, streaming and lineups

The United States Women’s National Team close out the group stage tonight when they take on Mexico in Group A play. The USWNT have not conceded a goal thus far in the 2024 W Gold Cup, but they will have their work cut out for them against La Tri.

The USWNT have already qualified for the knockout stage, beating the Dominican Republic 5-0 and thumping Argentina by a 4-0 score. A win or draw would see the USWNT win the group, but they want to also put points on the board to get the top seed in the quarterfinals and ensure they face the weakest 3rd place finisher.

Mexico still has a chance to win the group, but they will need the upset. After a scoreless draw against Argentina, they got the goals going against the Dominican Republic, defeating them by an 8-0 score. Can they be the team to score a goal against the USWNT defense? This is one of the biggest matches for them, and La Tri hopes they can calm the nerves they generally play with during big matches and achieve the upset.

Lineups

United States lineup:

Mexico lineup:

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:15pm Eastern, 7:15pm Pacific

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

