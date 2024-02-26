2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 7: Match thread and discussion

We have reached Day 7 of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, and Group A will hit the field for its final matches of the group stage. With the USWNT and Mexico on late, the first game will serve to put some pressure on the other teams.

Argentina will face the Dominican Republic with both teams looking to end the group stage with a win and help increase their odds of getting 3rd and potentially moving onto the quarterfinals. With a win, Argentina should be set for the knockout stage, but they will need to score some goals to strengthen their position in the process.

The Dominican Republic have seen their chances of advancing dwindle after losing 8-0 to Mexico and 5-0 to the USWNT. Never say never, though. The DR hopes to put some points on the board to win this match and hopefully have enough to be one of the 3rd place teams that qualify. It’s a nice opening act for the big game tonight.

How to watch

Argentina vs. Dominican Republic

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Kick-off time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

