USMNT Concacaf Nations League Finals preliminary roster released

The Concacaf Nations League Finals take place next month at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the United States Men’s National Team has a preliminary roster. Today, Concacaf released the preliminary rosters for the 4 teams that will compete in the Nations League Finals: Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, and the United States.

For all the teams, including the USMNT, the preliminary roster is just the roster from which head coach Gregg Berhalter can select players to comprise the final 23-player roster for the Concacaf Nations League Finals. Any replacements due to injury before the tournament begins can only come from this roster. Simply put, if a player is not on this list, they cannot appear at the Nations League Finals.

The teams could have a max of 60 players available on their preliminary roster, and Gregg Berhalter submitted the max number allowed. The preliminary roster includes all of the regulars, some of the players on the fringe, and even some players that have not put on the USMNT jersey in a long time. Casting a wide net, especially in a player pool that has some injuries, will allow for flexibility should a preferred player not be able to play.

The 60-player preliminary roster:

Goalkeepers (8): Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Gaga Slonina (KAS Eupen), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders (19): John Brooks (Hoffenheim), Reggie Cannon (Queens Park Rangers), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Sheffield United), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (16): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Paxten Aaronson (Vitesse), Kellyn Acosta (Chicago Fire), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake, Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Tanner Tessman (Venezia), Timmy Tillman (LAFC)

Forwards (17): Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco), Cade Cowell (Guadalajara), Benja Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Jordan Pefok (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey), Tim Weah (Juventus FC), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Griffin Yow (Westerlo), Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Who would you select as your final 23 for the Concacaf Nations League Finals? Let us know in the comments using the players from this preliminary list.