2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 8: Match thread and discussion

It’s Day 8 of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, and Group B will have their final matches tonight. Colombia and Puerto Rico hope to be the team that can finish in 2nd place or even have a shot at winning the group, while Brazil faces Panama to try and wrap up the group.

In the first match, Colombia and Puerto Rico are both deadlocked in the race for 2nd in Group B, making this match crucial to determine who advances and who will have to sweat out Group C results. Puerto Rico has already done well to get to this point from the prelims, and they hope they can pick off the South American giant and steal a win to advance outright. And after Mexico upset the USWNT last night, the South American teams in this group are likely on full notice.

In the second match, Brazil has already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals, and they’re looking to win the group outright when they face Panama. Panama is looking to keep their slim chances of advancement alive, but only a win will help them do that. Brazil looked really good against Colombia, so Panama will need to play their best soccer to beat them and hope other results go their way.

How to watch

Colombia vs. Puerto Rico

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Kick-off time: 7:00pm Eastern, 4:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Brazil vs. Panama

Location: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Kick-off time: 10:15pm Eastern, 7:15pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.