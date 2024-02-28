2024 W Gold Cup, Matchday 9: Match thread and discussion

We’ve reached the final day of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup group stage, and Group C will wrap up tonight with two matches. Canada will face Costa Rica, while Paraguay will take on El Salvador.

Group C still has some things to sort out, with Canada leading the group with 6 points. Costa Rica and Paraguay both have 3 points, while El Salvador is technically still in it with 0 points. Costa Rica and Paraguay both have an opportunity to secure advancement to the next round with a win or draw, while El Salvador needs to beat Paraguay by 9 goals to pass Puerto Rico for that final 3rd place spot in the quarterfinals.

Canada can win the group outright with just a draw. Still, Canada must be careful to not slip up against Costa Rica, and while it is unlikely that they will lose their lead based on their +10 goal differential, anything’s possible. There’s also seeding involved as well as the 3rd place teams in Groups A and B who are waiting to see if they will also advance to the quarterfinals. The group stage ends tonight, and it could come down to the final whistle of the night.

How to watch

Canada vs. Costa Rica

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 6:00pm Eastern, 3:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

Paraguay vs. El Salvador

Location: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

Kick-off time: 9:00pm Eastern, 6:00pm Pacific

Available TV: ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Available streaming: Paramount+ (English) (Free Trial w/ code GOAT), CBS Sports Golazo (English), ESPN+ (Spanish), FuboTV (Free Trial)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.