Los Angeles, Seattle selected as USMNT match cities for 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup match schedule was officially revealed today, and the United States Men’s National Team learned where they will play in the group stage of the tournament. The schedule was revealed in a special TV event before a worldwide audience. With the release of the match schedule, each of the host teams learned where they will play in the group stage and even where they may play in the knockout stage.

The USMNT will open their 2026 World Cup when they play on June 12, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Despite reports that the stadium would be removed from the list of venues, the 70,000-seat stadium, the most expensive in world history, will host the USMNT’s first match. The second group stage match will be at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 19, 2026. They close the group with a match back at SoFi Stadium on June 25, 2026.

The opener of the 2026 World Cup will be on June 11, 2026 when Mexico will play at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It will be the 3rd time that the iconic stadium has hosted a World Cup opener, having previously done it when Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986. They will then play at Estadio Akron before closing out their group stage back at Estadio Azteca.

Canada will open the group stage at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12, 2026 before playing twice at BC Place in Vancouver.

MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, will host the 2026 World Cup Final on July 19, 2026, hosting the biggest sporting event in world sports. The 82,500-seat stadium beat out everyone else to secure the final of many are predicting will be the most watched sporting event in world history.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will host the 3rd place match, while Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, will host the semifinals. AT&T Stadium will host 9 matches at the 2026 World Cup, the most of any host city.

The #FIFAWorldCup 26 final is headed to New York New Jersey!#WeAre26 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 4, 2024

Heres the full match schedule for the 2026 World Cup:

