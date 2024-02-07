USWNT W Gold Cup roster named

The United States Women’s National Team is set to host the 2024 W Gold Cup this month, and we now know the team that will take on the best in Concacaf and Conmebol. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 23-player roster that will compete in the inaugural tournament under interim head coach Twila Kilgore.

The team is, for the most part, not a surprise when it comes to the players who made the roster. 21 players on the roster were with the USWNT for the December window, plus Alyssa Naeher and Crystal Dunn. 12 players on this roster were on the 2023 Women’s World Cup roster and 7 were on the roster for the 2019 Women’s World Cup, where the United States won its 4th title.

In addition to the 23-player roster, Twila Kilgore called in 3 additional players to train with the team: Mallory Swanson, Savannah DeMelo, and Gisele Thompson. Swanson returns to camp for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in April 2023 that kept her out of the Women’s World Cup. Gisele Thompson, who is the younger sister of Alyssa Thompson, makes her first full USWNT call-up. A few notable omissions from the roster include defenders Kelley O’Hara and Becky Sauerbrunn, midfielder Kristie Mewis, and forward Alex Morgan.

“Not only is there a trophy on the line, but this is a great opportunity to capitalize on meaningful match opportunities and experience the short turnarounds between games, which is a rhythm that closely mirrors the Olympic format,” Twila Kilgore said in a statement. “We are going to take our next steps together as we continue to evolve our style of play and provide opportunities for players to grow into possible future roles and partnerships. There is something special about tournament play and what it can bring out of players. We are hopefully going to be together for a month and we are looking forward to both finding and enjoying that working rhythm required to be in tournament for long stretches while upholding and driving our standards forward. We can’t wait for the opportunity.”

The 23-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Seattle Reign FC), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

FORWARDS (6): Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

