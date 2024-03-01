Following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, the United States Women’s National Team finished at second place in Group A of the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup and headed into the knockout phase on a sour note. Losses can be overcome and sometimes provide a wake-up call on the way to a title, as evidenced by Spain at last summer’s World Cup. The awaiting opponent in the quarterfinal round is Colombia, one of four invited guest nations from CONMEBOL. The match will be hosted by BMO Stadium, a 22,000-seat arena located in Los Angeles, California that opened in April of 2018 and features “an improved natural Bermuda grass adapted for Southern California.”

This is the 13th all-time meeting between the two nations, with the USWNT holding an undefeated 10-0-2 advantage after picking up a draw and a win (0-0, 3-0) in last October’s friendlies. Colombia qualified for the Gold Cup by finishing runners-up at the 2022 Copa América Femenina, which was followed by a quarterfinal run at the 2023 World Cup. In the current competition, Las Chicas Superpoderosas (The Powerpuff Girls) emerged from Group B with a 2-1-0 record, thumping Panama (6-0), losing to Brazil (0-1), and handling Puerto Rico (2-0).

Following the departure of Nelson Abadía, his former assistant, Ángelo Marsiglia, assumed the interim manager role in October of 2023. He picked up brief experience in charge during the World Cup, taking over during his former boss’ two-match suspension. After a brief playing career, the 38-year-old worked his way up from the university level and is looking to validate the federation’s faith at next summer’s Olympic Games. However, the media has already identified Carlos Paniagua as his potential replacement, reportedly to be appointed following the completion of the upcoming U-20 World Cup.

Marsiglia named a 23-player roster for the Gold Cup, a mix of veterans and relative newcomers on the scene. Several key figures are absent, such as Mayra Ramírez, whom Chelsea retained after reportedly “exploiting a loophole” in FIFA’s player release rules. The domestic Liga Femenina Profesional de Fútbol Colombiano is home to 11 call-ups, while a further five compete in Brazil and four are on the books at European clubs.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Natalia Giraldo (América de Cali), Sandra Sepúlveda (Llaneros), Stefany Castaño (Atlético Mineiro)

DEFENDERS (5): Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad), Daniela Arias (Corinthians), Ángela Barón (Atlético Nacional), Carolina Arias (América de Cali), Jorelyn Carabalí (Brighton & Hove Albion)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Fabiana Yantén (América de Cali), Lorena Durango (Real Brasília), Daniela Montoya (Atlético Nacional), María Camila Reyes (Santa Fe), Marcela Restrepo (Atlético Nacional), Celis González (Millonarios), Iliana Izquierdo (Mississippi State Bulldogs), Lady Andrade (Real Brasília), Mónica Ramos (Grêmio), Liana Salazar (Millonarios)

FORWARDS (5): Ivonne Chacón (Valencia), Catalina Usme (Pachuca), Manuela Paví (Deportivo Cali), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Elexa Bahr (Racing Louisville)

Marsiglia has utilized a 4-3-3 formation and expressed a desire to “bet on possession and progression to the rival goal with control of the ball,” often flowing “excessively [through] the goalkeeper.” The manager praised all of his lines as “strong” but noted some issues with finishing and mentality, with mistakes causing players to “possibly collapse.” During the World Cup, the team was able to “disrupt their opponents’ rhythm and [hold] their own physically,” contending in both technical chess matches and dog fights. The attack is described as “fluid,” with all four players taking interchangeable roles in order to identify the best areas for their respective skills and to exploit defenders.

Colombia appears to have a new number one, with relative youngster Natalia Giraldo taking over the role after overcoming a knee sprain to earn minutes at the World Cup. The 20-year-old goalkeeper competes in the domestic league with América de Cali, claiming multiple titles during her young career. A touch undersized for the position at 5’6”, she is sure-handed when handling shots with a keen understanding of when to maintain control or parry away more difficult attempts and crosses. Her departures from the goalmouth are quick and resolute, often committing to long chases outside of the box in order to beat the opponent to the ball.

Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jorelyn Carabalí is praised as “disciplined” with “a good defensive and offensive aerial game” with need for improvement in “one-on-one duels.” She is reasonably secure with the ball at her feet, avoiding pressure and mostly playing the safe short pass, although her forward runs can be chaotic. Recent Corinthians signing Daniela Arias started all five matches at the World Cup, providing additional physicality and success in the air. The 29-year-old works hard to block shots and was “a key component for her previous club” due to her accurate distribution, clattering tackles, and willingness to perform the “less glamorous aspects of the role.”

LATE DRAMA



Fullback Manuela Vanegas competes with Real Sociedad and scored the match-winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Germany at the World Cup. She takes an active role in the build-up with accuracy at all distances, successfully beats opponents off of the dribble, and is strong in the air, which enables her to occasionally line up in a central position. On the other side of the formation is Carolina Arias, who is another strong passer and looks to push deep into the final third. The 33-year-old América de Cali defender is quick to step into the opponent’s lanes and breaks forward with a full head of steam, thriving on the counter-attack.

Ilana Izquierdo contributed four goals and three assists in 23 matches for Mississippi State last fall, helping the Bulldogs reach the Sweet 16. She fearlessly throws herself into tackles, pursues the ball constantly, turns quickly out of trouble, and plays accurate passers when being swarmed by the opponent. Lining up as an advanced eight is captain Daniela Montoya, who competes with Atlético Nacional and demonstrates a “varied repertoire” while becoming more of an attacking presence over the past year. The 33-year-old can play the transition game but also works hard on the defensive side of the ball, which frees up the forwards to take on fewer responsibilities. The midfield trio is completed by Lorena Bedoya of Real Brasília, adding all-around play with a feel for interceptions. The former centre-back is a physical presence in the heart of the formation with excellent vision to pick out teammates in crowded areas, hitting delicate one-touch flicks over the top of the back line.

The superlative Linda Caicedo can line up on both sides of the field and almost transcends explanation with fantastic one-on-one abilities that make her a terror in isolation or the heart of the action. The 19-year-old played in three World Cups in 2023, displaying her devastating mix of speed and finishing, paired with distribution in both link-up play and final third creation. The manager started Atlético Nacional attacker Marcela Restrepo in all three group stage fixtures, lining up on the wing and in the middle. She displays “intelligence, patience, and strategy” as well as serving as a calming presence in the squad. Also likely to play a role is Manuela Paví, who registered a first-half brace in the opening 6-0 victory over Panama by displaying a grittiness in the box when fighting with defenders. The diminutive 4’11” forward employs a grinding, physical style which involves her charging at the opponents and absorbing contact.

Leading the formation is Catalina Usme, the veteran striker who has already found the back of the net twice during the Gold Cup. The 34-year-old from Marinilla is the all-time leading scorer for Colombia, in the Copa Libertadores Femenina, and in the domestic league. She is dangerous from all areas both from the run of play and on set pieces while also constantly on the move, taking advantage of inches of space or a second of complacency from defenders. Total Football Analysis praises the left-footed attacker as being “key in breaking down the deep blocks through her incredible passing,” often dropping back into more of a free-floating role but also pushing to press the back line.

The USWNT’s issues with cohesion and conversion in the final third continue, with the attack never looking altogether convincing at the Gold Cup. Mexico was able to take advantage of the host’s inability to score, but Colombia may not enjoy that same luxury and instead be forced to contend with a more productive opponent, a challenge that is far from insuperable for the veteran squad. The tenor of proceedings should be obvious from the first ten minutes, with the likely victor being apparent based on which side appears to be firing on all cylinders.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 3rd at 8:15 p.m. Eastern, 5:15 p.m. Pacific. Viewing options include Paramount+ (free trial w/ code GOAT), , ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (Spanish), and FuboTV (free trial).